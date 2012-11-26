What's new

PTV to launch English language channel soon: Kaira

A.Rafay

A.Rafay

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2012
11,403
10
18,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Qamar Zaman Kaira revealed on Monday that preparations are afoot to launch Pakistan Televisions English language channel soon, RadioPakistan reported.
Addressing a ceremony to mark 48th anniversary of PTV in Islamabad on Monday evening he emphasised the need for preserving archival material available with PTV.
He lauded the state run channel for maintaining its identity despite intensive competition from rival media in the private sector.
At least two full-time English language channels in Pakistan found it hard to survive. DawnNews, which was the first English language news channel in the country operated for three years before switching over to the mainstream Urdu language due to dwindling profits and shrinking viewer base.
Express 24/7, the second locally operated English language channel remained on air for almost 30 months before a similar story of dwindling revenues and shrinking viewership forced it off-air.

http://tribune.com.pk/story/471162/ptv-to-launch-english-language-channel-soon-kaira/
 
Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
18
15,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aeronaut said:
Pakistan needs a private English channel like Al-Jazeera not crappy govt propaganda channel PTV.
Click to expand...




Pakistan needs many English channels ( private and public ) and hopefully out of that competitive environment would emerge a decent English Channel that can be World Class channel like CNN or AL JAZEERA or BBC. A Competitive environment fosters quality and growth.
 
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2012
11,403
10
18,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aeronaut said:
Yes, GEO and dawn had to quit for the same reason.
Click to expand...

We need our own national geographic channel English or urdu which solely broadcasts Documentries about pakistan and science shows And our military shows our Defence systems And NOT Some English NEWS Propaganda channel!
 
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2012
11,403
10
18,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It will Be Called PTV World

1.jpg


2.jpg


3.jpg


4.jpg


5.jpg


6.jpg


7.jpg


8.jpg
 
SamranAli

SamranAli

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
2,309
0
1,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Geo had plan to launch a english channel but it changed it to Geo Tezz an urdu infotainment channel like herotv.

so only ptv will be english one in near future. Hope they act neutral unlike ptv news
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Edevelop
It is our language: Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to Hindustan
Replies
2
Views
128
tman786
T
S
Lahore court issues stay order against PCB's suspension of PTV broadcast deal
Replies
0
Views
389
Savak
S
Hamartia Antidote
China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform 💥 crashes 💥 hours after launch
Replies
7
Views
327
jhungary
jhungary
aziqbal
Russian amphibious assault flotilla to transit English Channel
Replies
9
Views
719
GumNaam
GumNaam
D
NDTV (Congress) takeover: Adani (BJP) announces the entire board of directors of RRPR | Ravish Kumar resigns launches Youtube channel
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom