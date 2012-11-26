PTV to launch English language channel soon: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Qamar Zaman Kaira revealed on Monday that preparations are afoot to launch Pakistan Televisions English language channel soon, RadioPakistan reported.
Addressing a ceremony to mark 48th anniversary of PTV in Islamabad on Monday evening he emphasised the need for preserving archival material available with PTV.
He lauded the state run channel for maintaining its identity despite intensive competition from rival media in the private sector.
At least two full-time English language channels in Pakistan found it hard to survive. DawnNews, which was the first English language news channel in the country operated for three years before switching over to the mainstream Urdu language due to dwindling profits and shrinking viewer base.
Express 24/7, the second locally operated English language channel remained on air for almost 30 months before a similar story of dwindling revenues and shrinking viewership forced it off-air.
