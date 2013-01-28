What's new

PTVs English channel to launch tomorrow: Report

Pakistan Televisions (PTV) English-language channel, PTV World, is set to launch on January 29 (Tuesday), reported Journalism Pakistan.
According to the report, President Asif Ali Zardari will inaugurate the new channel that will air news, current affairs and entertainment programs.
PTVs Managing Director Yousuf Baig Mirza had earlier announced the launch of the channel, acknowledging that it wont be commercially viable.
The channel comes with a capital investment of Rs300 million, and is being supplemented with the revenue generated by the PTV Sports channel, he had revealed.
At least two full-time English language channels in Pakistan found it hard to survive. DawnNews, which was the first English language news channel in the country operated for three years before switching over to the mainstream Urdu language due to dwindling profits and shrinking viewer base.
Express 24/7, the second locally operated English language channel remained on air for almost 30 months before a similar story of dwindling revenues and shrinking viewership forced it off-air.

Good going finally! Pakistan has the world 3rd largest English speaking population.
Good luck PTV ENGLISH. Hope cable operater put it on soon.
May be third time's the charm
