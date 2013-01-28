According to the report, President Asif Ali Zardari will inaugurate the new channel that will air news, current affairs and entertainment programs.PTVs Managing Director Yousuf Baig Mirza had earlier announced the launch of the channel, acknowledging that it wont be commercially viable.At least two full-time English language channels in Pakistan found it hard to survive. DawnNews, which was the first English language news channel in the country operated for three years before switching over to the mainstream Urdu language due to dwindling profits and shrinking viewer base.Express 24/7, the second locally operated English language channel remained on air for almost 30 months before a similar story of dwindling revenues and shrinking viewership forced it off-air.