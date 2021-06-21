PTV releases unedited version of PM interview to HBO, turns out his answer on vulgarity, Kashmir & hindutva issues heavily edited

Dil_Pakistan
PTV has just released unedited portions of PM IK HBO Max interview which show an entirely different scenario about his comments about women in society.
Notably his comments about Hindutva were also deleted in aired version
PM office twitter handle has also posted the unedited version, i am posting the relevant portions here.
"We as a society need to discourage sex crimes." Prime Minister Imran Khan
"Negotiations with India cannot take place until unilateral steps are taken on Kashmir," he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan
P.S: MY request to Mods is to NOT merge this thread with other as this is an important issue requiring a separate topic of its own. It's not just about an individual but about misrepresentation of Pakistan on certain issues. Merging it with the interview thread will make this point of notice lost.
@graphican @Patriot forever @Genghis khan1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @313ghazi @Ahmet Pasha etc..
