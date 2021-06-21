What's new

PTV releases unedited version of PM interview to HBO, turns out his answer on vulgarity, Kashmir & hindutva issues heavily edited

PTV has just released unedited portions of PM IK HBO Max interview which show an entirely different scenario about his comments about women in society.
Notably his comments about Hindutva were also deleted in aired version
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407060364823498766


PM office twitter handle has also posted the unedited version, i am posting the relevant portions here.

"We as a society need to discourage sex crimes." Prime Minister Imran Khan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407055763164499971

"Negotiations with India cannot take place until unilateral steps are taken on Kashmir," he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407036846509465600




P.S: MY request to Mods is to NOT merge this thread with other as this is an important issue requiring a separate topic of its own. It's not just about an individual but about misrepresentation of Pakistan on certain issues. Merging it with the interview thread will make this point of notice lost.

Last edited:
Dalit said:
These people want a military base in Pakistan LOL
Looks like the can't accept/digest the "absolutely not". So now it's clear that the interview and interviewer tried to do a hitman job. Since PM IK answered fairly well, so they then resorted to heavy editing to do propaganda and malign him and basically Pakistan in general.
Respect4Respect01 said:
they are spreading propaganda to make IK controversial figure, he needs to be careful.
I am a little upset that the govt. team was this late to issue the un-edited version, they should have done it from the get go. Copyrights etc can go to toss, we are talking about such a serious things.
 
Dil_Pakistan said:
I am a little upset that the govt. team was this late to issue the un-edited version, they should have done it from the get go. Copyrights etc can go to toss, we are talking about such a serious things.
Pakistan needs to create a special wing to fight this propaganda, for example Indians have waged 5th gen war against Pakistan and we don't even realize that our own media is being used against us.
 
This is how media twists for its own interest. From now on, the PM office should record the interview with the foreign journalist and release that version on the TV.
 
They need to sue the HBO or atleast lodge a formal camplain with HBO and then follow up with their own media outcry on other channels and twitter to level out this propaganda.
 
