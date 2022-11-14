What's new

PTV may revive heyday production Ainak Wala Jin,

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
86,030
95
140,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

PTV may revive heyday production Ainak Wala Jin, says Haseeb Pasha who played Hamoon Jadugar in the show


SHOAIB AHMED

The play telecast for almost a decade from 1993 to 2002 and kept children glued to their TV sets.


<p>Photo: Screengrab /YouTube</p>


Pakistan Television (PTV) is planning to revive the memories of the good old days by telecasting Ainakwala Jinn, a children’s favourite programme of yesteryears.

The play telecast for almost a decade from 1993 to 2002 kept children glued to TV sets and was one of the productions telecast in PTV’s heyday.

Dawn got an opportunity to have a chat with Haseeb Pasha, a TV star and man behind the show. “I recently had a conversation with some PTV officials at the Lahore station and they expressed their desire to revive the show on the miniscreen,” said Mr Pasha. He said the ineffable memories of a whole generation were attached with this show as they grew up watching this children’s attraction on television back in 90s.

Asked why the play went off the screen in 2002, Mr Pasha said the programme was over because of a lack of interest of producers and others in the PTV. Hafeez Tahir was the creator, producer and writer of this show and he had immense interest in this production. After his (Mr Tahir’s) retirement, Mr Pasha said, no one bothered to keep the show rolling.

He said the show with new looks had been taking place at the Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall, since February 2022 and a puppet theatre been incorporated into the show a couple of weeks ago. This puppet theatre had an extended history; it was introduced three decades ago by Samina Ahmed, TV artiste and producer, who used to be the Deputy Director Programmes at the Lahore Arts Council.

The dual show of Ainak Wala Jin and Putli Tamasha is attracting large audiences, mostly children, who flock to Alhamra every Sunday. The visiting children are given sweets by a ‘fairy’ and they feel excited and enjoy the ambiance.

Ainakwala Jinn is an educational show in which children are shown different segments conveying messages of peace, harmony, love for the country, respect for teachers and the value of truth. The show has got a new set, lighting system, décor and costumes.

Originally published in Dawn, November 14th, 2022


images.dawn.com

PTV may revive heyday production Ainak Wala Jin, says Haseeb Pasha who played Hamoon Jadugar in the show

The play telecast for almost a decade from 1993 to 2002 and kept children glued to their TV sets.
images.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
PTV & ARY win PSL VII & VIII broadcasting rights with an increase of 50% - PTV
Replies
2
Views
1K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
RescueRanger
90's STN was better than PTV in 2022
2
Replies
15
Views
707
newb3e
newb3e
313ghazi
Fawad reveals plan to promote state narrative
Replies
5
Views
563
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
ARY News proven to have breached UK broadcasting rules for 14th time
Replies
3
Views
152
SabzShaheen
SabzShaheen
ghazi52
The eventual success of The Legend of Maula Jatt may be a story on its own`
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom