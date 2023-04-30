What's new

PTV launches platform to view iconic serials

644dce0c90b4d.jpg

For millennials, watching PTV shows in the evening is part of their childhood memories — a nostalgia that still hits strong at the slightest mention of any of those iconic serials.

The viewers can now relive those glorious memories as the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has officially launched its first OTT platform service PTVFLLIX.

A subscription-based platform, PTVFLIX will allow users to watch old dramas, sitcoms and numerous other programmes that helped build the foundations of PTV in the entertainment industry not just in Pakistan, but also for viewers across the world.


Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PTV MD Sohail Ali Khan attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by renowned celebrities, including Bushra Ansari, Khalid Abbas Dar and Javed Sheikh.

The information minister lauded PTV for “entering the modern era of digital broadcasting,” where entertainment has moved from TV screens to cell phones and other devices.

PTVFLIX will give users access to the channel’s archive of legendary drama and family entertainment content. The app is available both on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
