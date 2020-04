Decades of recruitment based on political requirements have rendered PTV, PIA and other state institutions useless. All these organizations need overhauling. But i also dont expect PTI to follow merit. Filled with same old crap, these ministers and advisers will inject their own guys.

I hate administration as i am more of academic and researcher but i was given a position as situation was dire. Pervez khattak was CM and we had to recruit many people, pervez khattak came and gave us a list of whom to appoint. I made an issue as it was against merit, informed and involved other figures. Long story short, those positions are still mostly vacant, i resigned from the administrative position and few hired were also "parachuted" and merit destroyed.

