PTSD?: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Mental Health Corner Greetings everyone, I'm creating this thread because I feel that there is a need for it on our lovely digital abode. Current affairs, local problems, life's miseries do leave us feeling drained and disturbed sometimes. Plus, there seems to be a stigma regarding addressing mental health issues...

Have you tried approaching any good psychologist or psychiatrist?If not for whatever reasons, do give it a chance as it will help you in the long way with other past and future experiences too.Make sure to have outdoor activities, not only social, but also exercise and sports. Make sure that you hang around wise people. Talking about stresses and other things should be to a friend who can give good suggestions and not make it worse.I would strongly recommend you to visit an experienced psychologist and if recommended or in need of immediate intervention, visit psychiatrist.One of my favorite idiom is:"Every cloud has a silver lining."Be patient and take good care of yourself! If not for your own self, then for people who still cherish and love you!