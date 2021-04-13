What's new

PTSD?: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Grow a pair. Life goes on. People have divorces with kids. They lose their spouses to things like cancer --- or cheating.

You are not defined by another person's actions or their view of you. You are defined by what you do with yourself and how you pick yourself back up. Many more fish in the sea --- a few billion, actually. You'll find someone better. BUCK UP, and close this thread!
 
@JohnWick sorry yaar, i never experienced such event in my life. Never had girlfriend or whatever dispute living in France and I’m married with my first and only wife since 2 decades.

but i would advise to go in mosque, church or whatever is your faith, and pray Everyday. You will find answers about Life.
 
Mental Health Corner

Greetings everyone, I'm creating this thread because I feel that there is a need for it on our lovely digital abode. Current affairs, local problems, life's miseries do leave us feeling drained and disturbed sometimes. Plus, there seems to be a stigma regarding addressing mental health issues...
defence.pk

Have you tried approaching any good psychologist or psychiatrist?

If not for whatever reasons, do give it a chance as it will help you in the long way with other past and future experiences too.

Make sure to have outdoor activities, not only social, but also exercise and sports. Make sure that you hang around wise people. Talking about stresses and other things should be to a friend who can give good suggestions and not make it worse.
I would strongly recommend you to visit an experienced psychologist and if recommended or in need of immediate intervention, visit psychiatrist.

One of my favorite idiom is:

"Every cloud has a silver lining."

Be patient and take good care of yourself! If not for your own self, then for people who still cherish and love you!
 
Very valid advice ... indeed !!!
 
JohnWick said:
Now a days I'm in a condition of post traumatic syndrome Cz someone leaves me ......A break up .....what can I do ?
Your suggestions will be very helpful
Regards !
@Imran Khan @Cookie Monster
@Path-Finder @Maarkhoor @Vortex
@Reichsmarschall @hussain0216 @newb3e @313ghazi @Areesh @StormBreaker @Dalit @arjunk @SD 10 @graphican @doorstar
Well, get close to Allah SWT and there are so many ways for that:

1. Offering Prayers
2. Reading Quran regularly (with translations and tafseer - if possible)
3. Help others

OH also,

Expose the truth on PDF - believe me it helps and give you "internal sukoon" when you see the **s burning of some ...
 
Rana4pak said:
Simple do prayers 5 times a day it will divert ur attention,if needed concult psychiatrist
Adecypher said:
Well, get close to Allah SWT and there are so many ways for that:

1. Offering Prayers
2. Reading Quran regularly (with translations and tafseer - if possible)
3. Help others

OH also,

Expose the truth on PDF - believe me it helps and give you "internal sukoon" when you see the **s burning of some ...
👆 👆 👆 👆 @JohnWick
 
JohnWick said:
Now a days I'm in a condition of post traumatic syndrome Cz someone leaves me ......A break up .....what can I do ?
Your suggestions will be very helpful
Regards !
@Imran Khan @Cookie Monster
@Path-Finder @Maarkhoor @Vortex
@Reichsmarschall @hussain0216 @newb3e @313ghazi @Areesh @StormBreaker @Dalit @arjunk @SD 10 @graphican @doorstar
@Avicenna @Michael Corleone @monitor
@dexter
Move the F on bro!

i got my blood tested @ 35 i had cholesterol i was scared stressed but then i said Fk it its reversible i got on a pull bar started working out walked ran got my weight under control! its all about switching your mind! so yes Move the F on! and relax! smoke a joint it will help! just kidding!
 
