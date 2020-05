Arif Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), died in Islamabad on Saturday after being attacked a day ago by unidentified assailants outside his home in Wana, South Waziristan.Wana Station House Officer Usman Khan confirmed Wazir had passed away after being shifted to Islamabad for treatment.According to an official, on Friday Arif Wazir was strolling outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when armed persons opened fire from a moving vehicle. The official had toldthat Arif Wazir received life-threatening injuries.He was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, but later shifted to an Islamabad hospital.Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir.