PTM Will Die It's Own Death in Waziristan !

PTM aka Propaganda Tattoo Movement will never show the developments and positivity sweeping across Waziristan as like other clay footed politicians and Waderas, they want to hijack the locals to feed their own vested interests and hold onto power.
Meanwhile, authorities and Pakistan Army are quietly going about with development work and changing lives of the locals.
Here's one such example which PTM will never want to be published or talk about as these losers are paid to just bark at the armed forces.
This is a school and college in Waziristan built by the Pakistan Army.

1638448933236.png


1638448977765.png


1638449004646.png


1638449024924.png
 
Speed of this development needs to be increased both in former Tribal Areas and Baluchistan. That is only way to defeat TTP and BLA and their propaganda.
 
