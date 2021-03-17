PTM leader, three others booked for treason

Published March 16, 2021

Updated a day ago





In this file photo, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen gestures as police shift him from Peshawar's Judicial Complex. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin/File



MANSEHRA: The police have booked the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen and his three friends under the treason charge allegedly for raising slogans against the country and its institutions. ​

The FIR, lodged with the city police station following a firing incident that took place on the Hazara Motorway’s toll plaza in Sheikh Abad area on March 13, Mr Pashteen allegedly raised slogans against the state and its institutions when activists of Tehreek-i-Inqilab chanted pro-Pakistan and pro-army slogans during a demonstration.



“As we raised the pro-Pakistan and pro-army slogans, Mr Pashteen came out of his vehicle along with his friends and used derogatory language against our country and its institutions. They also opened fire,” Akram Qureshi, who introduced him as a journalist, stated in the FIR, a copy of which was obtained by this reporter.



He stated that he and his friends recognised the PTM leader and his friends, who were on way to Islamabad from Battagram. The FIR, which was made public by the police late Sunday evening, contains sections 324/504/505/506/427/124-A and 153A/34 of Pakistan Penal Code.



On the other hand, Mr Pashteen on his Twitter account said that he and his friends came under attack by a group of 20 to 25 people when they were on way back to Islamabad from Battagram after attending meetings.



The Tehreek-i-Inqilab activists had demanded registration of FIR against Mr Pashteen and his friends.

=======================================================================