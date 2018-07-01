What's new

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody in Quetta

Authorities took on Friday Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar into custody in Quetta.

On July 29, the Balochistan government had banned the entry of PTM leaders Dawar and Ali Wazir in the province for 90 days.

Dawar was moved to an undisclosed location after being taken into custody by the Quetta district administration.

Why was Dawar not being allowed entry in Quetta, PTM leader Zubair Shah questioned the authorities at a press conference in the city.

Abdullah Nangial demanded Dawar, who is also a member of the National Assembly, be immediately released.

The PTM MNA had arrived in the city to condole with relatives of the Chaman border clash victims.

I m surprised how quickly a propaganda starts online whenever these PTM as*holes are arrested. I feel Pakistani state is lagging in building narrative, arresting and eliminating these terrorists and reigning in section of media funded by our enemies.
 
