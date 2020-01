There is enough to charge him for inciting violence & promoting anti Pakistan as well as anti Military propaganda. However, I really do hope that he is done under the law with all the proofs and evidences including posing a threat to our sovereignty especially since he has been flaming debates to act against Pakistan Army and breaking Pakistan for so-called lar o bar. There is a suspicion that he might somehow walk away seeing the quality & competence of our legal system including Courts. Not to forget the westerner & so-called HR Champions pressure building while state sits idle & mum; makes things more worse than before . At-least, someone should be telling the truth as to why such culprits walk away freely so that can be understood as compare to no reason to set them free by next and they fly out of country to spew more venom.

