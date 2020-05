PTM leader violates Govt’s calls for social distancing

wish him quick shipment to his friendWANA: While the entire country is engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is issuing notifications one after another calling upon people to maintain protocols of social distancing and following hygienic habits in all areas, both private and public, the leader of the PTM seem to have least regard for it.Lately the leader of the so-called Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was seen visiting a hujra wherein none of the safety measures were followed. This is very disturbing because the PTM leader is himself a sitting MNA of the National Assembly and he should have been leading this war against coronavirus in his own area at least.However, this is not the case and it is not the first time that he has been flouting government’s calls for social distancing and other precautions. On a number of occasions, he and numerous oather leaders of the PTM have been found involved in this.This is a flagrant violation of government’s regulations and this must be checked before any mass public health concern rises in this area.Share