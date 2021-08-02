PTM following footsteps of TTP!

jus_chillin
The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement #PTM followed the footsteps of the Terrorist org (TTP) in organizational matters as well as in other matters. The organization not only split into two factions but also launched regular attacks on each other.
Abdullah Nangial, a key member of Mohsin Dawar group, was publicly beaten by Manzoor Pashtun group members.
