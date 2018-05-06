PTM caught cheating again.

PTM is again leveraging fake images to trend their propaganda on twitter. Following images were stolen from Gretty Images and appropriated by PTM for developing propaganda posters. The people in these images as per Gretty Images website are TTP and Al Qaeda Terrorists who were caught by the LEAs on the battlefield. PTM is trying to pass them off as innocent civilians who are being brutalised by the LEAs.These images are being retweeted and shared by Manzoor Mehsud aka Manzoor Pashteen himself. So this can't be the job of random trolls.