No no no my friend dont take them lightly last year they announced an demonstration on SOhrab goth KArachi i think ""who gonna attend as its far away from their region "" but man its was hugeelyy attended check on youtube really surprised(passing by there on highway).Like TTP Pakistan all India need just one bait ullah mahsood type leader among them so be careful keep an eye on them .Still cant fathom the reason why and how much in KHI??as no such thing no drones attack here than why join PTM they are?For my extra lazy friends clips here just drag here there to get idea of attendance. Yaaaron sometime i think do we really need an outside enemies when we got so many inside our own country ??ek namoona jaata haii tu dosrah aa jataa hai kiya qismat hai