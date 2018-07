Do you agree with Imran Khan's vision where he is saying we need more provinces in Punjab, but Karachi needs not to be made a new province?







Am I missing something here?



Even if Imran Khan get seats from Karachi (while agencies did punctured MQM), still I don't see such success to long last.



If the problems of the people of Karachi are not solved, then sooner or later they will vote for MQM again, and responsible for this will be politicians and the establishment which didn't provide them with good enough alternative option.

