PTI's Tiger Force getting ready for action on 27 March

jupiter2007

jupiter2007

Feb 19, 2007
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Just because I am not posting the huge fractures in the Indian society and issues on the LAC on your forums these days, does not mean you can create a thread with tweets that have been posted here many times. I think your folks are missing the regular carpet bombing, don't worry I will be back soon. :enjoy: :pakistan: :pakistan:
carpet bombing really you believe what you do everyday is equivalent to carpet bombing and your forums lol what's that ?
I mean twitter sources and subramanian swamy tweets is equivalent to carpet bombing

Creation of threads is carpet bombing
🤣
 
baqai

baqai

Sep 28, 2006
jupiter2007 said:
Fake video. PTI will never endorse these kind of videos. This is against IK policy.

Opposition is done. Showbaz tried to get a deal behind Zardari’s back and Bilawal humiliated Nawaz Sharif in his speech. now opposition will fight each other until the end.
bhai IK changes his stance and policies faster than i change my clothes tu ye baat tu aap please rehnay dain, baki video being fake or real wali baat tu yes you are right, now days anything posted on social media should be taken with a pinch of salt unless properly verified
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Kingdom come said:
you believe what you do everyday is equivalent to carpet bombing and your forums
I quote the reality from your media which does hurt, doesn't it? :D
Kingdom come said:
I mean twitter sources and subramanian swamy tweets is equivalent to carpet bombing
Your post suggests it has hurt you somewhere, dig out all the threads and see I quoted all your media.
Nevertheless, it is futile to argue with you as your nation is doomed in not so distant future. :lol:
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I quote the reality from your media which does hurt, doesn't it? :D

Your post suggests it has hurt you somewhere, dig out all the threads and see I quoted all your media.
Nevertheless, it is futile to argue with you as your nation is doomed in not so distant future. :lol:
Nah false equivalence hurts me
You quote subramanian swamy tweets
It will be a year soon

Indian Defence Intelligentsia Living With the Reality of Defeat

The Indian saga of WHINING is continuing unabated since last year. Presently all levels of Indian intelligentsia are singing the songs of defeat in a chorus. Below are some tweets that may be entertaining and somewhat amusing.
defence.pk
And I hate the OP as well posting twitter sources from God knows where I don't even know how he goes through the posts on twitter
 
