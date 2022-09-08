What's new

PTI's Shakoor Shad challenges NA resignation in IHC

1662630849613.png

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) Shakoor Shad challenged, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, the acceptance of a resignation from his National Assembly seat, claiming he did not resign from his seat.

In a constitutional petition filed through Advocate Akhtar Cheema, Shad maintained that the resignation letter was written by a computer operator at the PTI’s head office, and was signed by 123 members. He argued that the letter did not address the lower house speaker, and did not have a name or date on it.

According to the petition, the PTI leader had said that the resignations were taken to show solidarity with PTI chief Imran Khan to maintain party discipline and for "political purposes".

It further alleged that the approval of the resignation was in violation of the judgment given by Justice Athar Minallah in 2015. The court has declared that resignation must be voluntary, made of free will and for the purpose of vacating the seat.

The PTI leader’s petition maintained that according to Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani s ruling in 2015, the acceptance of the PTI MNA’s resignation was a violation of the speaker’s oath.

The constitutional petition requested that the election schedule be suspended immediately and the notification of his seat being vacated be declared null and void.

Earlier this week, the IHC rejected the PTI s petition against the approval of party MNAs resignations in phases.
Resignations from NA was a wrong decision at first place and now Imran Khan is realizing this. Many within PTI were not happy with this but IK didn't listen to anyone. Even losing 1 NA seat will be a major loss to PTI as it will further consolidate SS position in NA.
 
Salza said:
Resignations from NA was a wrong decision at first place and now Imran Khan is realizing this. Many within PTI were not happy with this but IK didn't listen to anyone. Even losing 1 NA seat will be a major loss to PTI as it will further consolidate SS position in NA.
NA is not for ordinary awam, so it really doesn’t matter
But these mna love their salary, perks for doing absolutely NOTHING….zero accomplishments
 

