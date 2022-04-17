What's new

PTI's Shahzad Akbar departs for Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan's advisor for accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar departed for Dubai on Sunday after his name was removed from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) 'stop list' on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to sources, Akbar departed via Islamabad International Airport for Dubai on an international airline at 3:30 am, from where he is expected to depart for the United Kingdom.

On April 12, IHC suspended the FIA’s notification of a flight ban on former PM aides Shahbaz Gill and Mirza Shahzad Akbar. The two PTI leaders had approached the court, requesting it to lift the ban.

Later, the IHC also suspended the ban on three other persons – former principal secretary Azam Khan, Imran's ex-focal person on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid and Mohammad Nafees Gohar.

The former ruling party’s members were added to the stop list by FIA headquarters on April 8 to prevent them from leaving the country. The notification was sent to immigration officials at airports and border security checkpoints across the country, including Islamabad International Airport

tribune.com.pk

PTI's Shahzad Akbar departs for Dubai | The Express Tribune

Ex-PM's advisor leaves the country after his name was removed from the FIA stop list, expected to depart for UK
