Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) may get an edge over its opponents, thanks to the Sehat Sahulat Programme the party's government introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while it was in power.According to a story in today's Dawn , around 110,000 people in KP have been able to benefit from the programme that provides free healthcare to families that have an income of $2 a day. The programme covers 69 per cent of the province's population.In a country where affordable healthcare is a dream for many, PTI's Sehat Sahulat Programme seems revolutionary. And it won't be far-fetched to assume that the beneficiaries of the programme would vote for the PTI.