PTI's Raja Basharat nominated in GHQ vandalism case Anti-terrorism charges added in case against PTI activists

Basharat, have been named in a case related to the attack on General Head Quarter (GHQ) during protests against the arrest of Imran Khan.The case has been registered at RA Bazar police station, and anti-terrorism provisions have been added to the charges.According to the FIR, the accused were armed with petrol bombs and shouted slogans against the Pakistan's armed forces as they vandalised GHQ Gate No.1.The former provincial minister of Punjab, Raja Basharat, is said to have led the group as they broke the glass of the GHQ building.The incident took place on May 9th, and the case was registered the following day. The accused have been charged with anti-terrorism and other provisions, and police have begun an investigation into the matter.