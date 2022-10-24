What's new

PTI's Punjab Govt files FIR against Manzoor Pashteen for 'Anti-Army' speech at Asma Jahangir Conference

PTM chief hurled baseless allegations at army at Asma Jahangir Conference, says complainant


News DeskOctober 24, 2022

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen has been booked on charges of treason and terrorism by the Punjab police following his anti-military speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of citizen Naeeem Mirza on Monday stated that Pashteen hurled baseless allegations at the security agencies while his supporters chanted slogans against the institutions during the event held in Lahore at a private hotel.

Denouncing the FIR, the PTM chief said in a tweet, “The voices against oppression cannot be suppressed through FIRs, prisons or propaganda, but the only solution is to give justice”.

‘Ridiculous FIR’
Reacting to the FIR registered against Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar – a member of the National Assembly – wrote on his official Twitter handle: “The FIR filed against Manzoor Pashteen for his speech at the Asma Jahangir Conference is beyond shameful.”
Many others have said far more in recent protests than what Manzoor said in his speech, he added. “Yet he is being charged with sedition and ATA. The ridiculous FIR should be withdrawn.”

'Unjustified sloganeering'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “unjustified sloganeering” against the Pakistan army at the Asma Jahangir Conference held in Lahore, saying it was unfortunate that such forums were being used to target the institutions.
The premier's condemnation has come after some people in the audience started shouting slogans against the army in the presence of key ministers, legal eagles and journalists on Sunday.

Also read: PM condemns anti-army slogans at Asma Jahangir conference

The prime minister said that the coalition government and his party are firmly committed to ensuring the freedom of expression of every citizen as per the Constitution but regretted that the conference was used for partisan political interests.
“It is unfortunate that such forums are being used to target state institutions, especially the armed forces, for partisan political interests,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement issued hours before he departed for Saudi Arabia to attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

The premier said that the government itself provides the citizens with forums where they can freely express their differing views and opinions on matters of public importance but using a forum like Asma Jahangir Conference for unjustified sloganeering against the army was unfortunate when the “officers and men of armed forces are sacrificing their lives to save the country from internal and external threats”.

Anti-army speech: Manzoor Pashteen booked under terror charges

PTM started cursing the military explicitly, while Bilawal took the Generals to cleaners by calling them duffers.

All in all, establishment and PDM both deserve each other.
 
PTI leadership is really dumb, instead of focusing on taking action against brutalities of Punjab Police and Civil Administration under Imported Govt. they are liking a$$es of East India Company executives. There was nothing wrong with what MP or other speakers at conference including the slogans raised, that's reality.
 
If change has to come it has to come through PTI - all others side shows to break people into ethnic (PTM,NDM), political (PPP,PMLN), and relgious (TLP) politics so people remain ever divided to not bring true change

I "partly" agree with some of his speech but other parts of it were complete BS, that 5th generation warriors would have answered back in the day
 
i listened to his speech, 50% he is asking to rise against military which is very wrong and i disagree with him.

however first 50% of his speech about financials pierce through heart of common civilian.
 
Should of have been done years ago,, look at how other countries protect themselves

We let these afghans run around creating fassad and chaos

Afghans have bought nothing but destruction,, doesn't matter if it's FIR or not just get rid of these Namak harams

What's the point of Afghanistan if not as a prison for these idiots
 
I think it’s a brilliant move by the PTI.

They’re showing that they still believe in the military cadre (even though they don’t agree with Bajwa and his cronies).

That will keep the pressure up on Bajwa and the other Generals.
 
Olympus81 said:
PTM started cursing the military explicitly, while Bilawal took the Generals to cleaners by calling them duffers.

All in all, establishment and PDM both deserve each other.
Click to expand...
They are in bed and doing these stunts to fool people that PDM's strings are not controlled by the military...
 
PTM and Company are creation of Military Estb as controlled opposition. Have you ever wondered why this Pissteen is always unharmed? They're just pawns to keep a check on everyone.
 

