PTI's Prohibited Funding case Judgement to be announced tomorrow

Waisay baki sab to theek hai, but in this matter, the CEC was a judge...so how can the opposing party (in this case the PDM) go and meet him?

If I was a defendant and the petitioner was going and meeting a judge in my case, that would be unfair.

Anyways, the case is total BS, and if they ban PTI, they will be doing a grave mistake.
 
Chief Election Commissioner needs to resign. The man is crooked person, not fit for the job.

Arsenal Caan said:
PTI will be banned but will eventually get relief from HC/SC.
Too much lollipops and dangerous games have been played already. This time nation won't sit peacefully.

I am seeing well established businesses struggling right now, services sector is ruined after the currency collapse.

A single spark will engulf everyone in flames; people will march towards those who are responsible.
 
Arsenal Caan said:
PTI will be banned but will eventually get relief from HC/SC.
Jango said:
Waisay baki sab to theek hai, but in this matter, the CEC was a judge...so how can the opposing party (in this case the PDM) go and meet him?

If I was a defendant and the petitioner was going and meeting a judge in my case, that would be unfair.

Anyways, the case is total BS, and if they ban PTI, they will be doing a grave mistake.
They can't ban anyone without the backing of GHQ and pentagon

You know how hard it is to ban some small parties because of involvement and links with terrorists.

And here you're talking about the biggest party of country which currently is governing 80% of Pakistan's population
 
Let me guess guilty and plunge country into more uncertainty.

This case is nothing but a slap on the face of democracy and hard working Pakistanis living in the foreign countries .
Nobody ever asked how much funding PDM got from RAW and CIA ….
 
Flight of falcon said:
Let me guess guilty and plunge country into more uncertainty.

This case is nothing but a slap on the face of democracy and hard working Pakistanis living in the foreign countries .
Nobody ever asked how much funding PDM got from RAW and CIA ….
This is a defining moment for Pakistan to set the direction (Qibla) straight.

If we continue to choose the begging/loan path, the country will cease to exist and disintegrate in pieces, example: USSR Soviet Union

If we choose to be a nation and build a generation (educate them, teach them skills), will be difficult at first, but Pakistan will emerge as a power in next 10-15 years.

-- Property (real estate) businesses without focus on agriculture growth, mafias, slave bureaucracy getting directions from CIA/Mi6 is not sustainable and highest form of treason.
 

