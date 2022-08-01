PTI's Prohibited Funding case Judgement to be announced tomorrow

Acetic Acid
FULL MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 1,016
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
PTI will be banned but will eventually get relief from HC/SC.
PTI will be banned but will eventually get relief from HC/SC.
Waisay baki sab to theek hai, but in this matter, the CEC was a judge...so how can the opposing party (in this case the PDM) go and meet him?
If I was a defendant and the petitioner was going and meeting a judge in my case, that would be unfair.
Anyways, the case is total BS, and if they ban PTI, they will be doing a grave mistake.
Let me guess guilty and plunge country into more uncertainty.
This case is nothing but a slap on the face of democracy and hard working Pakistanis living in the foreign countries .
Nobody ever asked how much funding PDM got from RAW and CIA ….