PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak announced stepping down as the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president late Thursday.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI stalwart said it was difficult for him to continue serving as the party’s KP chapter president amid the prevailing political crisis.
Khattak said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his friends and party colleagues.
The PTI leader further said that he had taken the decision to leave the party post after thorough consideration.
