PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

490658_4210500_updates.jpg

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak announced stepping down as the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president late Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI stalwart said it was difficult for him to continue serving as the party’s KP chapter president amid the prevailing political crisis.

Khattak said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his friends and party colleagues.

The PTI leader further said that he had taken the decision to leave the party post after thorough consideration.
SAMAA WEB DESK14 minutes ago

01223119b77cc86.jpg

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak on Thursday announced quitting party office.
He was a member of PTI’s core committee and party’s KP president.

He said this in a presser in Islamabad alongside former speaker of National Assembly (NA), Asad Qaiser.

Pervez Khattak said that he had already condemned May 9 incidents and announced quitting party office.
“I will decide my future after consulting the workers. The propaganda being done about me is unjust,” he said and added that he has taken the decision after deliberation.
Earlier, PTI Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, alleged that members of the PTI negotiating committee have been prevented from leaving the location where they were invited for talks unless they announce their disassociation from the party.
Waisay baki sari media safe house main na pauhaunch saki but Geo dasti pauhaunch gaya aur unhain pata lag gaya kuch honay wala hai.
 
Day by day respect grows for Shah Mehmood though. The youngsters (and Yasmin Rashid etc) were expected to stay with him, but SMQ was a surprise. Khattak is a surprise too.

I personally believe that IK will soon be arrested, and since SMQ is in jail, either Asad Umar or Khattak will be offered to lead PTI.

That is why they didn't leave the party, only positions.

Jo pakkay nikal gaye woh nikal gaye.

If I were to bet, I would bet for IK to be arrested within a week. Let's see if this dead nation responds or not.
 
I would look at how badly PTI party members are beaten as a metric rather than jail time. Remember, some jails have excellent conditions for the "right" people.
 
what a hate and grudge against PTI and Imran Khan .... unbelievable....... safa e hasti sa metta doon ga....
 
But that carrot hasn't worked thus far.

But it is a very fluid situation. Let's see.
 

