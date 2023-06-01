PTI’s Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

Day by day respect grows for Shah Mehmood though. The youngsters (and Yasmin Rashid etc) were expected to stay with him, but SMQ was a surprise. Khattak is a surprise too.



I personally believe that IK will soon be arrested, and since SMQ is in jail, either Asad Umar or Khattak will be offered to lead PTI.



That is why they didn't leave the party, only positions.



Jo pakkay nikal gaye woh nikal gaye.



If I were to bet, I would bet for IK to be arrested within a week. Let's see if this dead nation responds or not.