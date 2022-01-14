What's new

PTI's Noor Alam Khan takes aim at own govt in NA session

Today PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan again bashed his own Govt and suggested putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL to fix the issues in the country. It must be noted that the first three benches comprise the PM and his ministers. Nevertheless, the outspoken MNA failed to answer why he voted for the mini-budget.

www.24newshd.tv

PTI's Noor Alam Khan takes aim at own govt in NA session

Treasury member in National Assembly (NA) Noor Alam Khan has given the formula to correct the system in Pakistan.
Imran Khan said:
putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL will sure not fix the issues in the country its just scrap talks we hearing since 74 years
Click to expand...
Exactly. It's not exactly govt politicians that are running away from the country because of unlimited corruption cases. It's primarily opposition's leaders that have been trying to run away instead of facing trial. Entire PMLN kitchen cabinet is proudly absconding in London
 
Imran Khan said:
putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL will sure not fix the issues in the country its just scrap talks we hearing since 74 years
Click to expand...
Agree with your views, no country can progress if it is politically and economically not stable. Saying that unfortunately, our country has fallen into the abyss of political hatred and polarisation, deliberately or unintentionally. This vicious circle of hatred and targeting political opponents will take an ugly turn if saner elements don't put their heads together, God forbid.
 
Norwegian said:
Exactly. It's not exactly govt politicians that are running away from the country because of unlimited corruption cases. It's primarily opposition's leaders that have been trying to run away instead of facing trial. Entire PMLN kitchen cabinet is proudly absconding in London
Click to expand...
i must say its good example to bash own gov rather then being slave and follow orders like robots . but what he said is BS. look israel its unstable politically but economy is always free from politics .
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Agree with your views, no country can progress if it is politically and economically not stable. Saying that unfortunately, our country has fallen into the abyss of political hatred and polarisation, deliberately or unintentionally. This vicious circle of hatred and targeting political opponents will take an ugly turn if saner elements don't put their heads together, God forbid.
Click to expand...
bus inko yehi ideas aaty hai ye ker do to wo ho jaay ga wo ker do to ye ho jaay gay . pakistan main real problem solve kerny waly shayed hain hi nhi ye nautanki lagi hai parlement main bus .
 
Imran Khan said:
bus inko yehi ideas aaty hai ye ker do to wo ho jaay ga wo ker do to ye ho jaay gay . pakistan main real problem solve kerny waly shayed hain hi nhi ye nautanki lagi hai parlement main bus .
Click to expand...
The only solution to the issues of Pakistan is Collective Wisdom. No single person or party can deal with the complexities of Pakistan on its own. Those who claim this are fooling the masses.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The only solution to the issues of Pakistan is Collective Wisdom. No single person or party can deal with the complexities of Pakistan on its own. Those who claim this are fooling the masses.
Click to expand...
TBH after i seen imran khan failing i have no hope i think it will be remain like this and i accept it as KHUDA KA LIKHA YEHI HAI KE HUM ZALEEL HI RAHEEN .
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The only solution to the issues of Pakistan is Collective Wisdom. No single person or party can deal with the complexities of Pakistan on its own. Those who claim this are fooling the masses.
Click to expand...
Collective Wisdom? Does this include members of the opposition that destroyed the country for incumbent govt to fix? 🤣
Imran Khan said:
TBH after i seen imran khan failing i have no hope i think it will be remain like this and i accept it as KHUDA KA LIKHA YEHI HAI KE HUM ZALEEL HI RAHEEN .
Click to expand...
Majority in Parliament aka govt is collective wisdom in democratic system. @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE fails to understand this because his beloved opposition is no longer in govt
 
Norwegian said:
Collective Wisdom? Does this include members of the opposition that destroyed the country for incumbent govt to fix? 🤣
Click to expand...
what major reforms we need that need all of them to be unite . it seems we need a whole new constitution and abolish of 1973 constitution dear . our system as a whole need reforms . or lets say we need presidential system . you need votes of all no matter whom they are .
 
Imran Khan said:
what major reforms we need that need all of them to be unite . it seems we need a whole new constitution and abolish of 1973 constitution dear . our system as a whole need reforms . or lets say we need presidential system . you need votes of all no matter whom they are .
Click to expand...
So you think current Bughaz Imran opposition will give this govt 2/3 majority to change the parliamentary system to Presidential system? 🤣
Is this a joke? What will govt offer opposition in return? NRO on all corruption cases? 😂
 
Norwegian said:
So you think opposition will give this govt 2/3 majority to change the parliamentary system to President? 🤣
Is this a joke?
Click to expand...
we were talking should be . these are our dreams nothing else . we all know it is not possible . but if we need real reforms then these all should be join hands . sadly in pakistan its not possible that is why we are very very deep in mess . and we have no sign of hope now .
 
PTI MNA Noor Alam raises questions on govt's promotion, transfer policy​

Published On 26 January,2022 11:32 am
PTI MNA Noor Alam raises questions on govt

Government should shun this biased policy: Noor Alam
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan has raised questions on his own government’s promotion and transfer policy.

Noor Alam Khan, despite being served show-cause notice by the party, has continued attacks on his party. He, in a tweet, asked why junior officers of Grade-18 were appointed on a position of Grade-20 in Peshawar.

He asked government to shun this biased policy and ensure merit and transparency in transfers and promotions.
dunyanews.tv

PTI MNA Noor Alam raises questions on govt's promotion, transfer policy

Government should shun this biased policy: Noor Alam
