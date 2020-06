Pakistan according to my assumption will take a bigger economic hit, compared to if lockdown had been properly implemented for few months



The absence of lockdown will not be able to revive a normal economic activity for a longer time period compared to the lock down scenario, hence it will result in larger economy losses.



There is no transparency in Pakistan otherwise when the dust has settled, the entire government should be investigated/scrutinized for its manner of response to COVID-19, which wil most certainly expose big lapses in all aspects of its governance.



Sweden's policy has flopped badly, it was unable to support the economy as the govt had expected all the while the policy resulting in huge death rate compared to its neighbours, same scenrio PTI govt stands to face. PTI govt will have to answer the deaths of Pakistanis because of its fatal policies.



regards

Click to expand...