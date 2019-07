All the above arguments aside about this guys credibility.

Most of the PTI founders didn't leave because they were sidelined, they left cause they never saw any hope for PTI or IK as PM. One example is Hasan Nisar and he's man enough to accept that he left cause he saw no hope in that party to ever be in power and that's why most of them left. Look at one guy who stayed in the party since it's inception, Arif Alvi and now he's the President. So all this stupidity about no original workers is just rona dhona of people who left and now want a piece of the cake.



And for people who say PTI has ministers from PPP, I've had an objection do that as well, but if you think in a different perspective it makes sense. They saw no reason to stay in a party where they had no future and all they had to do was wait for the new Bhutto to grow up and then serve him, they chose not to be slaves and left the party and joined another one. If PPP was truly a democratic party none of them would leave as they would've been able to chose their own new leader. But that's not the case in these Jhamooriat Bachao parties, they truly despise democracy in their own parties.

