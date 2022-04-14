PTI's Faisal Vawda has given call for a revolution in Pakistan

General Bajwa paid a visit to the modWhere did your thread about the presser go? Can't find it anymore
I think it's gone. Too much hate from the likes of meWhere did your thread about the presser go? Can't find it anymore
Don't listen to him much. He is an idiot.
general bajwa is reading your comments and making list of your member names for raid n regime change.
general bajwa is reading your comments and making list of your member names for raid n regime change.
#generalbajwatraitor ab baki zindagi gaddari dhota rahay ga. Isi liye ab extension bhi nahi mang raha.View attachment 834312
respect that dollar regime BAJWA
Just hurts, i respect my army will always do. Feel broken inside.General Bajwa paid a visit to the mod