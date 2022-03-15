PTI's Asad Umar speech in overseas Pak convention, Isb, can he be the next PM of Pakistan

N.Siddiqui
itna tameez dar insan hamara wazeer e azam nai ban sakta!
Asad Umar tells what PM said that changed his life
I agree. He's too nice.
At the 4:53 Mark he talks about the Faisalabadi gents in the Saudi Hotel. That story rings so true. I felt so embarrassed once when my brothers Palestinian friend said he felt sorry for Pakistanis because they had a leader like Zardari.
I thought to myself at that point - look at the suffering these people are going through yet even they recognise the curse that is upon us.
His brother was governor. If he becomes PM, it would be the most normal occurrence of keeping it all in family as Pakistani politics is known for.
It won't take long for you to call him DHA mafia either.
Asad Umer's job was terminated in the Corporate sector for putting the company near to bankruptcy by very large capital project.
Iska Bhai b bara tameez daar tha. Jab tak Kay naani ama se panga ni Lia tha
If I remember correctly, it was the largest fertilizer plant project for which there was not enough gas.Which large capital project you are referring to ? Engro saw large scale entry into multiple industries even after Asad Umar exit. Which means they were for large scale investments in other sectors
This part I was talking about...What are the news about COAS Bajwa speech at LUMS Lhr today, did he said anything about PM IK.