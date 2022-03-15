What's new

PTI's Asad Umar speech in overseas Pak convention, Isb, can he be the next PM of Pakistan

newb3e said:
itna tameez dar insan hamara wazeer e azam nai ban sakta!
Click to expand...

His brother was governor. If he becomes PM, it would be the most normal occurrence of keeping it all in family as Pakistani politics is known for.

It won't take long for you to call him DHA mafia either.
 
newb3e said:
itna tameez dar insan hamara wazeer e azam nai ban sakta!
Click to expand...


He is fom Karachi, I mean he lived here for most of his life, though his father was associated with army, and also looking after the Rs.1100 billion Karachi package.

There are very few people around with good eductaion and persona, and presentation skills.
 
At the 4:53 Mark he talks about the Faisalabadi gents in the Saudi Hotel. That story rings so true. I felt so embarrassed once when my brothers Palestinian friend said he felt sorry for Pakistanis because they had a leader like Zardari.

I thought to myself at that point - look at the suffering these people are going through yet even they recognise the curse that is upon us.
 
313ghazi said:
At the 4:53 Mark he talks about the Faisalabadi gents in the Saudi Hotel. That story rings so true. I felt so embarrassed once when my brothers Palestinian friend said he felt sorry for Pakistanis because they had a leader like Zardari.

I thought to myself at that point - look at the suffering these people are going through yet even they recognise the curse that is upon us.
Click to expand...


Yes so true and relevant, Pakistan is lucky in this sense, it's not very often you get to see this turnaround after a decade of darkness, it takes years and years to come out of the abyss.

Think that huge sacrifices of around 80 thousand people have paid of, and the prayers of many.
 
Asad Umer's job was terminated in the Corporate sector for putting the company near to bankruptcy by very large capital project.
 
El Sidd said:
His brother was governor. If he becomes PM, it would be the most normal occurrence of keeping it all in family as Pakistani politics is known for.

It won't take long for you to call him DHA mafia either.
Click to expand...

State should have intervened by conducting forensic of the former governor's alleged leaked videos.


Depriving sexually exploited College girls of justice and delivering pre trail verdict upon a case of a single individual makes no sense .
 
Mr.Green said:
Asad Umer's job was terminated in the Corporate sector for putting the company near to bankruptcy by very large capital project.
Click to expand...

Which large capital project you are referring to ? Engro saw large scale entry into multiple industries even after Asad Umar exit. Which means they were for large scale investments in other sectors
 
Pakistan needs tough people who can stand up for the country on an international stage intelligently and at the same time be extremely hard on the molvi class.
 
RealNapster said:
Iska Bhai b bara tameez daar tha. Jab tak Kay naani ama se panga ni Lia tha
Click to expand...

Who do you think in PTI or elsewhere can take the reigns from PM IK, there is no one around, dur tak koi nahi hai.

Think that Asad Umar is a better choice but still he is not a leader like PM IK, can be a good PM though, not that tough and taking things headon, leading from the front.

What are the news about COAS Bajwa speech at LUMS Lhr today, did he said anything about PM IK.
 
RealNapster said:
Which large capital project you are referring to ? Engro saw large scale entry into multiple industries even after Asad Umar exit. Which means they were for large scale investments in other sectors
Click to expand...
If I remember correctly, it was the largest fertilizer plant project for which there was not enough gas.

Also for hiking fertilizer prices artificially to the detriment of the farmers and monopolistic behavior which was punished by Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP)

www.siasat.pk

Real Face of Asad Umer,,Asad Umer,s Engro Fined In Urea Prices scandal

www.siasat.pk www.siasat.pk
 
