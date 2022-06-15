What's new

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
79,665
82
131,608
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues​

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/author/web-desk
Web Desk
15 Jun, 2022

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues



ISLAMABAD – Former minister and PTI General Secretary Asad Umar reacted to the remarks made by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Maj General Babar Iftikhar in which he trashed the claims of a foreign conspiracy against the ousted government.

The senior PTI leader held a presser in the country’s federal capital earlier today, in which he advised the army spokesperson not to interpret the political affairs.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to reiterate its viewpoint. Asad added that the facts written in the cable were equal to an open threat to Pakistan. Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Supreme Court to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter, he announced.

He said the ‘imported government’ was imposed following a conspiracy, saying political parties must be allowed to discuss among themselves, but it is important that a response must be given as an army spokesman has commented on the matter.
The PTI secretary general mentioned that he was unable to understand why the DG ISPR had to raise the issue again when he himself appealed to the politicians not to drag the armed forces into politics.

On Tuesday, Major General Babar Iftikhar reiterated that no conspiracy was found during the National Security Committee huddle.

Speaking with a local media outlet, the army official said the NSC meeting, attended by all three services chiefs, DG ISI, and others were briefed on the cipher issued and the participants were told no conspiracy was found in it..
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,783
2
5,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues​

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/author/web-desk
Web Desk
15 Jun, 2022

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues



ISLAMABAD – Former minister and PTI General Secretary Asad Umar reacted to the remarks made by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Maj General Babar Iftikhar in which he trashed the claims of a foreign conspiracy against the ousted government.

The senior PTI leader held a presser in the country’s federal capital earlier today, in which he advised the army spokesperson not to interpret the political affairs.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to reiterate its viewpoint. Asad added that the facts written in the cable were equal to an open threat to Pakistan. Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Supreme Court to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter, he announced.

He said the ‘imported government’ was imposed following a conspiracy, saying political parties must be allowed to discuss among themselves, but it is important that a response must be given as an army spokesman has commented on the matter.
The PTI secretary general mentioned that he was unable to understand why the DG ISPR had to raise the issue again when he himself appealed to the politicians not to drag the armed forces into politics.

On Tuesday, Major General Babar Iftikhar reiterated that no conspiracy was found during the National Security Committee huddle.

Speaking with a local media outlet, the army official said the NSC meeting, attended by all three services chiefs, DG ISI, and others were briefed on the cipher issued and the participants were told no conspiracy was found in it..
Click to expand...
Good call by Asad Umar. DG ISPR had an opportunity to clarify his previous statement and explain that open Interference was much more serious than conspiracy..but he missed it. Everything was happening infront of them and they were neutral regardless whatever excuse he had that they followed constitution or abided the SC.
 
Last edited:
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
31,244
88
37,327
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues​

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/author/web-desk
Web Desk
15 Jun, 2022

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues



ISLAMABAD – Former minister and PTI General Secretary Asad Umar reacted to the remarks made by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Maj General Babar Iftikhar in which he trashed the claims of a foreign conspiracy against the ousted government.

The senior PTI leader held a presser in the country’s federal capital earlier today, in which he advised the army spokesperson not to interpret the political affairs.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to reiterate its viewpoint. Asad added that the facts written in the cable were equal to an open threat to Pakistan. Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Supreme Court to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter, he announced.

He said the ‘imported government’ was imposed following a conspiracy, saying political parties must be allowed to discuss among themselves, but it is important that a response must be given as an army spokesman has commented on the matter.
The PTI secretary general mentioned that he was unable to understand why the DG ISPR had to raise the issue again when he himself appealed to the politicians not to drag the armed forces into politics.

On Tuesday, Major General Babar Iftikhar reiterated that no conspiracy was found during the National Security Committee huddle.

Speaking with a local media outlet, the army official said the NSC meeting, attended by all three services chiefs, DG ISI, and others were briefed on the cipher issued and the participants were told no conspiracy was found in it..
Click to expand...
Good Advice
 
F

Fasbre2

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 24, 2022
36
0
77
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Most dumbest head of ISPR. ISPR should in future be dissolved and all army related matters voiced through MOD which itself needs to be strengthened via ex armed forces personnel who are aware of defence matters, or technocrats.
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
1,047
2
2,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues​

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/author/web-desk
Web Desk
15 Jun, 2022

PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues



ISLAMABAD – Former minister and PTI General Secretary Asad Umar reacted to the remarks made by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Maj General Babar Iftikhar in which he trashed the claims of a foreign conspiracy against the ousted government.

The senior PTI leader held a presser in the country’s federal capital earlier today, in which he advised the army spokesperson not to interpret the political affairs.

He mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to reiterate its viewpoint. Asad added that the facts written in the cable were equal to an open threat to Pakistan. Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Supreme Court to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter, he announced.

He said the ‘imported government’ was imposed following a conspiracy, saying political parties must be allowed to discuss among themselves, but it is important that a response must be given as an army spokesman has commented on the matter.
The PTI secretary general mentioned that he was unable to understand why the DG ISPR had to raise the issue again when he himself appealed to the politicians not to drag the armed forces into politics.

On Tuesday, Major General Babar Iftikhar reiterated that no conspiracy was found during the National Security Committee huddle.

Speaking with a local media outlet, the army official said the NSC meeting, attended by all three services chiefs, DG ISI, and others were briefed on the cipher issued and the participants were told no conspiracy was found in it..
Click to expand...
The DGIPSR really fumbled this one.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
9,022
-1
14,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hate this Babar ...this bastard is anti PTI from day first ...he deliberately comes on tv to post this ....his press conference on April 14 has already become a meme jokes that dollar Rs 182 ka hogiya , stock exchange bhur gaye type jokes..and than he himself introduced the first neutral for the first time
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,258
30
21,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I agree.

What was the need of this guy to come on TV yesterday and now again today and open this box again?

Achi bhali government was on the backfoot, they were geting abuses, people had forgotten this sazish thing, but the DJ had to come and present himself.

Since when did these guys become so dumb? Ab phir raat ko college kay bachon say trend chalwa dain gay 3000 day kar...us say kuch nhn hota bhai.

N sukoon main, PPP the winner, PTI enjoying the dismantling of PDM govt, aur fauj beech main bas apni gandi hi karwayi ja rahi hai.

Stupid stupid stupid
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,075
10
29,368
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Jango said:
I agree.

What was the need of this guy to come on TV yesterday and now again today and open this box again?

Achi bhali government was on the backfoot, they were geting abuses, people had forgotten this sazish thing, but the DJ had to come and present himself.

Since when did these guys become so dumb? Ab phir raat ko college kay bachon say trend chalwa dain gay 3000 day kar...us say kuch nhn hota bhai.

N sukoon main, PPP the winner, PTI enjoying the dismantling of PDM govt, aur fauj beech main bas apni gandi hi karwayi ja rahi hai.

Stupid stupid stupid
Click to expand...
What else did you expect from DHA army? Brains?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
5K
HRK
HRK
ghazi52
PTI Dir Jalsa, 04 June, 2022
Replies
8
Views
206
waz
waz
khansaheeb
Army takes 'strong exception' to attempts made to drag its leadership in political discourse: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
311
mudas777
M
K
PTI plans three-day convention for overseas Pakistanis in March
Replies
0
Views
389
Khilafat@220
K
K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
281
Views
8K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom