PTI's agenda was to destroy state, divide society: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for the elimination of elements who are responsible for burning public properties, encirclement of houses, and breaking doors of the General Headquarters (GHQ) since the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he further stated that any organisation trying to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) back to power would also be guilty.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) opinion about PTI being unnecessary elements of politics, PTI were unable to deliver a single development project in the past three and a half years. He added that destroying the state was on PTI’s agenda, which resulted in the division of society and immoral things being shared on social media.

He questioned why these kinds of people were made rulers and who would be accountable for the destruction caused by PTI.

The JUI-F long march, which had more than 1.5 million people, did not witness any burning or encirclement. JUI-F considered the institutions as their own, and he asked why PTI was damaging institutions and government property, declaring their actions rebellious.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasised the importance of accountability without discrimination and staying within limits while disagreeing with institutions.

He stated that his viewpoint from the start was that Imran Khan is a foreign agent injected by foreign powers to destroy Pakistan, and he should be dealt with.

He also mentioned that the arrest of Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was legal, and if someone disagrees with institutions, they should follow the proper channels instead of resorting to illegal actions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statements come after the recent arrest of Imran Khan by the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which has sparked protests and unrest in the country.
J

jamesisi

Apr 21, 2013
Ha ha ha JUIF MEAN JEW IN FRENCH 😂😂 check it out Da
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
mod please ban this moron for spreading this sour qadyani kafir fazlaandu propaganda against the state ( people of pakistan)
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Dunyah main Allah swt ki lanat is ki manhoos shakal per pari hui ha. Just notice how his face has turned black.
 
Tigers

Tigers

Feb 2, 2018
Just in time.

Was wondering when will your army deploy their Islamist militias in this Operation Searchlight 2.0
 

