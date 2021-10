AZ1 said: Take whatever we can. PPP has destroyed karachi. Went to sewerage, water board, garbage collector all crying for funds.



PPP is the enemy of karachi. Click to expand...

PTI is no less. PTI is just an extension of Afghan war mentality. PTI brought people from all over the Pakistan. I am sorry to say, the genocide that Zia ul Haq started, PPP carried, PTI is just continuing.... But I think Karachiites will realise it the hard way.If you don't believe me then just look where almost all PTI political heads in Karachi were living some 7 years ago. I can give you the names : Merdan, Charsadda, Mianwali, Deraghazi khan, faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad and so on.Only one person in my whole life have managed to fool me so far. And Pti is certainly is not that.