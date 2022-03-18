What's new

PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,176
17
23,098
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
  • Workers in Faisalabad and Peshawar also protest against PTI MNAs.
  • Protesters demonstrate against MNAs Noor Alam Khan and Raja Riaz.
  • Despite police deployment outside Sindh House, workers still break the gate.
  • Following incident, PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan have been arrested for partaking in protest
After around two dozen PTI MNAs decided to move to the Sindh House to seek refuge from the government's wrath, party workers resorted to violence in Islamabad Friday as they barged into the lodges to throw the lawmakers out.

Hordes of PTI workers — including MNA Ataullah Niazi — participated in the demonstration. The workers chanted slogans against the PTI MNAs and in PM Khan’s support. They also smashed the lotay with their feet. A lota is a derogatory term in Pakistani politics, used for turncoats.

Meanwhile, the PTI and Insaf Student Federation (ISF) workers in Faisalabad also protested against MNA Raja Riaz at the Zila Council Chowk. The protesters demanded Riaz resign from the party. As a result, a heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the MNA's house for his security.

The demonstrators held placards and posters depicting the faces of the MNAs covered in black ink. A huge crowd blocked the road and chanted slogans against the MNAs. A similar protest also took place in Peshawar against MNA Noor Alam Khan.

Two PTI MNAs, 12 protesters arrested for participating in protest​

Following the incident, two PTI MNAs — Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan — and 12 PTI members have been arrested by the Islamabad Police for partaking in the protest.

Addressing the violence outside the Sindh House, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had issued orders to arrest the PTI supporters who were involved in the "unfortunate incident."

Condemning the turn of events, he said that the situation is now "under control" and added that the inspector general of police Islamabad has been instructed to arrest all people involved in the violent protest, including the two MNAs.

He further said that security has been tightened around the lodge and police have been instructed to take strict actions against protesters.

'Worst form of terrorism': PPP's Sharjeel Memon​

Terming the violent protest outside the Sindh House the “worst form of terrorism”, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon accused the Islamabad police of not taking action and acting as a spectator.

The MPA further said: "It is the failure of the Islamabad Police and the interior ministry as "such an attack on government property has been unprecedented."

“PTI’s tigers were involved in the attack at the Sindh House but the police remained silent,” Memon said, adding that several MNA’s are present in Sindh House along with their families.

He warned the government that if such "terrorist attacks" are carried out again, then PTI MNAs will have to "face the consequences."

Disgruntled PTI MNA claims to receive threats​

Following PTI members' protest against Noor Alam Khan, he took to Twitter and claimed that he and his sons are receiving threats.

"Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto shaheed and Bashir Bilour shaheed will do with you and your three sons. I saved others numbers who have given threats present leadership will be responsible [sic]."


'Only option left for you is thuggery': Maryam​

Following the incident, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote that the government should "go home" if it has any sense of shame left.

"God willing, you will not be able to save the government, but if you have any sense of shame left in you, then go home," she wrote.


Maryam further wrote that since the government has not been "elected," it had no reason to show resistance. "The only option left for you is to resort to thuggery, but that will also backfire."

'How many people will [the govt] stop?': Fawad Chaudhry​

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to the development, tweeted that the Sindh House is situated in a "sensitive area" in the proximity of the Chief Justice House, ministers' colony, and the residences of other important personalities.


"PPP and PML-N turncoats should shift from [the Sindh House to some other place] otherwise, this show will continue throughout the month," he said. "How many people will [the government] stop?"



PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force

Upon interior minister's orders, PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan have been arrested for partaking in the protest



PTI workers break main gate, enter Sindh House premises

ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers has entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest, ARY News



Police detain two PTI MNAs, several others after protesting workers storm Sindh House

Police detain two PTI MNAs, several others after protesting workers storm Sindh House

 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,863
175
141,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Loving it, just what's needed, common folks out to support IK just like happened in Turkey for their President.
I was hoping the scumbags and their facilitators to be dragged from their Buster Browns downtown Constitution Avenue. These Haranmkhors who used IK's name to get elected will forever be looking over their shoulders.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,176
17
23,098
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504811985560514560

1647615428555.png
 
Strife

Strife

FULL MEMBER
Aug 9, 2014
434
0
484
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is what opposition wanted. Stupid idiotic advisors have did nothing and made themselves as aggressors.

Either do some thing whole heartedly or don't do it at all.
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,706
0
4,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If these haraam khors, Godfather, count Dracula can get away buying loyalties despite the evidence, and drown the country in abyss, It just shows this system has failed and is made only for the corrupts as such needs to be replaced soon as possible.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,303
109
17,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Voting against your party isn’t technically anti-democratic or against the law. This is however, definitely anti-democratic and illegal. PTI and IK never once complained when they were the beneficiaries of the same type of politicians and back then it was called “voting with conscience”. You reap what you sow.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,176
17
23,098
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Windjammer said:
Where were these Moral Mules when Supreme Court was attacked
Click to expand...
You forgot to mention the attack on PTV, the Parliament house and other news channels.
Nevertheless attacking Govt property is a criminal offence under Pakistani law whether it is the SC.
I sincerely hope sanity prevails, because hate begets hate and violence begets violence.
Heard the piplies are going to do the same at Sindh Governor house. Absolute madness.
I would not like to get involved in a futile debate with a respected member like yourself. Take care
 

