PTI worker shot in Karachi

PTI worker shot dead in Karachi

26-Dec-16407: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Fazal Zai was injured in a firing incident at Nursery area of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the early hours of Monday.According to PTI officials, Fazal Zai was shot three times out of which one bullet went through his head.The shooters have not yet been identified. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in Tipu Sultan Police Station by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Clauses of murder and terrorism were included in the FIR.According to media reports, Sheikh said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a peace loving political party and yet its workers were being targeted.Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un. Yet Another innocent citizens loose life