What's new

PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘discretion’ of national flag

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,370
15
30,261
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Peshawar District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker to two years and two months imprisonment and imposed a Rs50,000 fine for desecration of the national flag.

The convict was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI supporter Junaid Ahmed.

Junaid was booked by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in May 2022.

A video of Junaid Ahmed burning the Pakistani flag had gone viral on social media.
www.samaaenglish.tv

PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘discretion’ of national flag

Sessions court also imposes Rs50,000 fine for burning flag
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Three workers injured after two PTI groups clash in Taxila
Replies
1
Views
205
Windjammer
Windjammer
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants PTI's Jail Bharo movement to start with Bushra Bibi
Replies
10
Views
341
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI's Dogar, PML-N's Rasheed among party workers arrested in Multan
Replies
3
Views
208
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
undercover JIX
PTI chief to contest for 33 NA seats in by-polls
Replies
10
Views
359
villageidiot
V
P@kistan
PTI worker in Peshawar sent to jail on remand over Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom