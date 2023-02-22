PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘discretion’ of national flag Sessions court also imposes Rs50,000 fine for burning flag

The convict was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI supporter Junaid Ahmed.Junaid was booked by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in May 2022.A video of Junaid Ahmed burning the Pakistani flag had gone viral on social media.