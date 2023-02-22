FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Peshawar District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj on Wednesday sentenced a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker to two years and two months imprisonment and imposed a Rs50,000 fine for desecration of the national flag.
The convict was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.
The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on PTI supporter Junaid Ahmed.
Junaid was booked by the FIA Cybercrime Wing in May 2022.
A video of Junaid Ahmed burning the Pakistani flag had gone viral on social media.
PTI worker gets two years in jail for ‘discretion’ of national flag
Sessions court also imposes Rs50,000 fine for burning flag
