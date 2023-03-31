What's new

PTI Worker (Arm of Makhdoom) Arrested from Multan on Corruption Charges

Shah Mehmood Qureshi's "بازوئے مخدوم" Sheikh Mazhar Abbas Chairman Food Task Force Multan Arrested for Fraud of Crores of Rupees in "Sasta Aata Scheme"

He used to take subsidised flour bags from flour mills, repacked them and sale them on market price in open market. So he bags a profit of Rs. 400 - 500 on each bag, according to FIR he bought 1000-to 2000 bags per day so he saphooned Rs. 400,000 to Rs.1,000,000 per day!!

