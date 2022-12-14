PTI woos PML-Q with electoral tickets in exchange for dissolving Punjab assembly Source says Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has yet to respond to the proposal

Source says Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has yet to respond to the proposalA well-placed source who had knowledge of the meetings where the offer was made, suggested that the idea was floated in meetings between PTI and PML-Q leaders on Wednesday.Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on Wednesday met with PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.In a public message by Elahi, it was stated that issues of mutual interest, evolving political and economic situation in the country were discussed.Elahi said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), who had been raising the slogan of ‘sacrificing politics to save the country’, had been exposed. He added that the coalition government had caused immense damage to the country’s economy and sovereignty.However, sources with knowledge of the meeting said that the rift between two allies in Punjab was only deepening.For rapprochement, the PTI leadership has decided to take a bold step and has offered as many as 28 seats to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidates.However, the catch is that these candidates will have to compete on PTI tickets.At this, the PML-Q believes – sources said – that if they compete on PTI tickets, it will be akin to losing their independence in elections.The source further revealed that PTI and its allied party PML-Q have yet to evolve consensus on when the Punjab Assembly should be dissolved with Imran announcing that he will give the date for dissolution of assemblies on December 17.With Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under immense pressure to dissolve the assembly, he has yet to formally respond to Imran’s offer, with a decision expected to be taken after consulting the party’s leadership.“Certain electoral adjustment was offered to PML-Q in exchange for dissolving the assembly,” the source said.The source further said that PTI did not extend the offer the chief ministers seat to Elahi again or any other major seat in the upcoming general elections.