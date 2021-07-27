What's new

PTI wins pp38 Sialkot by 7k which it lost by 17k votes in 2018. PLM Narender Nawaz rigging in 2018 exposed.

It is about time Maryam Nawaz start her own youtube cooking channel

Politics main to baji zero hain. Even that Bilawal Zardari is better than her in politics
 
Patriot forever

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Maryam tests for covid again?
Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid

PML-N leader says receiving treatment at home
Last time she got covid in April which is about 3 months only. I thought you have some immunity after covid illness.
Beghairton ki bimarian bhi siasi hoti hain, jab NAB bulaye, jab Bail chaiye, jab London bhagna ho, ye nahi kay sirf top main puri ki puri party ka yehi hal hai.

Abhi Indian consulate say bulawa aye baghair shalwar bhagay gi bed say.
 
This is actually a massive symbolic win for PTI. In media there was a narrative that pti has lost most of the bi elections seats and people are fedup of their policies. This narrative has certainly taken a heavy beating after AJk and today's massive win. Pmln has been wining from here for the last 3 decades until today. With improvement in economy (4 plus Gdp) and 5+ expected in the next fiscal year, PTI surely are getting the right momentum at the right time where as pmln is losing the game, thanks to Maryum rhetoric and confused politics.
 
First of all congratulations to all the PTI baradari, I think you have won fair and square.
Pmln has lost 3500 of its votes from 2018 and PTI has gained 17000. The Independent who got 12000 votes in 2018 was a PTI disgruntled candidate. PTI played good politics here and gave ticket to a BRAR(a pmlq member a month ago). Nevertheless, this PP comes under Firdous Ashiqs constituency also, a sigh of relief for her as well.
PMLN needs to rethink its strategy, people go with the powerful. Antagonising an institution continuously will bear no fruit, sit down and find a middle way if you want to play power politics.
If you think Pakistan is ripe for a revolution then may Allah help you, learn at least from baby Bilawal, and find a pragmatic approach. All I can say SS and company have won the battle of thoughts this week.
 
