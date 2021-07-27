PTI wins pp38 Sialkot by 7k which it lost by 17k votes in 2018. PLM Narender Nawaz rigging in 2018 exposed.

First of all congratulations to all the PTI baradari, I think you have won fair and square.

Pmln has lost 3500 of its votes from 2018 and PTI has gained 17000. The Independent who got 12000 votes in 2018 was a PTI disgruntled candidate. PTI played good politics here and gave ticket to a BRAR(a pmlq member a month ago). Nevertheless, this PP comes under Firdous Ashiqs constituency also, a sigh of relief for her as well.

PMLN needs to rethink its strategy, people go with the powerful. Antagonising an institution continuously will bear no fruit, sit down and find a middle way if you want to play power politics.

If you think Pakistan is ripe for a revolution then may Allah help you, learn at least from baby Bilawal, and find a pragmatic approach. All I can say SS and company have won the battle of thoughts this week.