PTI win local elections in Fazlur Rehmans own constituency

KP LG by-polls: PTI wins six seats, JUIF four, ANP, JI one each DERA ISMAIl KHAN: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Umar Amin Gandpur won the contest for the Dera Ismail Khan tehsil mayor slot on Sunday as he defeated JUIF candidate Kafil Nizami in...

Person who couldn't protect his home constituency wants to topple Govt, Asad taunts Fazl Asad Umar has congratulated Ali Amin and PTI workers on defeating JUI-F in its home constituency.

PTI's Umar Amin Gandpur has won the mayoral election in DI Khan.PTI won 6 seats, JUIF 4, ANP and JI one each.Looks like PDM's been exposed as a busted flush again.