PTI will bring best health system of the world in Pakistan in 2021, Imran Khan explains how?

WebMaster

WebMaster

Jun 25, 2016
I just hope it doesn't degrade the quality of health care system. However, the intentions are wonderful and wish all the success.
 
Vapour

Vapour

Jul 2, 2020
Wouldn't be the best if it ends up being poor in quality, but also can't see where the billions required to invest in upgrading the country-wide public health infrastructure are going to come from. There simply isn't enough without cutting the budget from other allocated areas.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Government should be very careful with this.

Although a health system is a wonderful idea but it will not work with the corrupt infrastructure in place allowing for monopoly and exploitation.

One should not simply blurt out impractical things. Specifically when your party's general secretary is facing corruption charges in healthcare.

Everything must not be the best. Sometimes mediocrity can break the shackles of mundane brilliance you have accustomed yourself with Mr. Niazi.
 
