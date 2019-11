The prime minister birthed the Buzdar blunder. Punjab is the battleground where ‘tabdeeli’ was to manifest itself in all its glory. It was supposed to be the jewel in Imran Khan’s crown. Tossing this jewel to Usman Buzdar was a mistake. Letting him keep it was a blunder. Allowing him to defile it is a disaster. And yet here we are 15 months into the experiment with a fiasco unfolding in slow motion, and here he is blundering ahead with the blunder.



The prime minister is expending a lot of precious — and depleting — political capital by hanging on to the Buzdar blunder despite insistent and consis-tent warnings from his supporters, defenders and benefactors. Punjab is a mess. It is Buzdar’s mess. More importantly, it is Khan’s mess. And he does not seem to mind it.