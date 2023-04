PTI was Danger to Pakistan, Pakistan wouldn't survive with them : General Bajwa

blain2 said: Don't do this to yourselves. You have bought into a narrative that is blind to the other side's perspective.



Grant that Gen Bajwa is a thinking man. The easiest thing for him was to ride out the PTI term and retire into the sunset. Yet, there were important imperatives that were getting into the way of his peaceful retirement. Click to expand...

blain2 said: As is the case with everyone, this is not to suggest the Gen did not make mistakes, but so did Khan sahib with some that were costly to our country. Click to expand...

You are assuming that he didn't have malicious intent at all, in fact he had good intent and put thought into it and simply made an error of judgement. Very out there.None of the prevalent theories about the cause of Bajwa's actions allow for your assumption.He can't ride IK's term and retire into the sunset if he's doing it at the behest of Americans aka regime change.He can't ride IK's term and retire into the sunset if he's doing it to save PDM from the IK-Faiz combo.He can't ride IK's term and retire into the sunset if he's doing it for monetary gains. As there's no reward for sitting by and retiring.He can't ride IK's term and retire into the sunset if he's doing it because he wants Nawaz sharif to be pardoned and eligible for General Election come 2023 because of an alleged deal he made with him in exchange for NS's support for his extension in 2019.Khan sahib was elected by and answerable to the citizen of this country. He is answerable to those who elected him for his actions, mistake or masterstrokes. I think minus the huge petrol subsidy near the end of his days, one can hardly critique IK's economic policy seeing what we have today. When someone suggests IK was removed to save the economy, that immediately shuts down the conversation, as you can understand.