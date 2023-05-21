Pti wali aunty

Not acceptable and will never endorse such indecent vulgar language / behavior.



When you choose a platform to raise your voice, just make sure you remain within the bounds of decency, your voice may be reaching underage audience .. this doesn't suit you specially when you are a mature lady (or even if you are young).



(Not trying to be racist) In fact this can be a very good example of what is wrong with Punjab and how it affects rest of the country when it comes to any countrywide movement or drive, shadio may khusray nacha nacha kay zameer he mar gay hain in kay.