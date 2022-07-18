PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation

Black.Mamba said:





What other options they had?



- General Bajwa, General Faiz helped IK?

- Shahabaz helped IK?

- Hamza helped IK?

- Mariam helped IK?

- Nawaz was supporting IK?

- ECP was supporting IK?

- IK was in power, he had to win?

- All DPO, DCO, police were under IK?



To be fair, Imran khan did come to the powers through the same General Bajwa that installed ouster of Nawaz Sharif in the middle of the term while weakened PMLN to make PTI look strong.And it is same establishments that is still playing Game of Thrones. What surprises me is that PMLN is being gracious to accept the defeat when they don't have to just like Imran Khan didn't accept the results from 2013 throughout the years and instigated movements to derail the democratic process.The question is why now. And that is good question. Why now?That would still happen if Imran khan was in powers which he was not long ago with the same lobby, same main establishments and same mafias that robbed Pakistan blind into the brink of bankruptcy. SO what has changed other than face of the puppet?