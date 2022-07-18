What's new

PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation

The federal government never had legitimacy to begin with, it was clearly a product of regime change operation (by US and Pakistani establishment). The govt must resign and let the general election take place under Electronic Voting Machines.

All the NAB laws/amendments or bills that were passed under illegal PDM govt must be reversed.

The Punjab by-election also highlighted institutional level rigging as ECP was clearly biased and siding with PDM's mix-achaar political parties

The unprecedented voter turnout in by-elections showed that nation is angry over forceful ouster of PTI Imran Khan's government.

-- It is time for Supreme Courts to investigate the preparators/facilitators/abettors of regime change operation and release all the facts to the public.

Investigations of police brutality on Azadi March 25-26, May 2022, must place take place. 35,000 Tear Gas Shells were fired on innocent women/kids/elder who were just peacefully protesting the ouster of their genuinely elected PTI government.
 
Electronic Voting Machines are way forward to prevent rigging:


Presiding officer caught casting 600 fake votes
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548606112420823041

Dead man comes to vote in by Elections (wrongfully declared by ECP)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548602668008062977

Use of state-machinery to harass voters:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548599900669038592

PMLN bribing public to get votes, giving biryani and breakfasts on election day:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548577264283004928

Missing Votes
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548547659300061185
 
the only reason would be to maintain PE govt in punjab would be to put a balla in police where the sun doesnt shine and fix the provincial election commission.
yeh manhoos or maloon sikandar raja kab dafa hoga. marta bhi nahi. when does his term expire.
 
It should be noted that PTI won Punjab elections against all odds, state-machinery was used to rig elections. 40 lakh civlians declared dead by ECP, voters couldn't find their votes in polling stations, List goes on and on.

This thread has tons of irrefutable evidence videos:

By-elections Punjab Assembly 17 July 2022

Views from the parallel universe.
defence.pk
 
You still dont get it? :azn:

What other options they had?

- General Bajwa, General Faiz helped IK?
- Shahabaz helped IK?
- Hamza helped IK?
- Mariam helped IK?
- Nawaz was supporting IK?
- ECP was supporting IK?
- IK was in power, he had to win?
- All DPO, DCO, police were under IK?

What exactly they could have said, please enlighten us :lol:
 
People voted him and main establishments played Game of Thrones. Then, same thing happened to Imran khan who not only cried nonstop but instigated movements that pursued against the interest of Imran khan.

The question why PMLN is being gracious enough to accept the defeat now. Doesn't sound right. And quite frankly, not feeling alright seeing calm side of PMLN. Something is up. Maybe this is small price to pursue largest interest which is not clear to us right now.
 
There was a state wide crackdown on PTI before elections, not even media was spared

Journalist Sami Ibrahim, Arshad Sharif, Imran Riaz Khan, Ayaz Mir... beaten/arrested/harassed.

PTI leaders thrown in jail, house raids by police, Shireen Mazari, Usman Dar, Yasmin Rashid, Haleem Adil Shaikh.. Cell phones snatched..

Shahbaz Gill still under illegal arrest... These are just few names, there are thousands of cases like this. Total fascism.

PMLN is not being "gracious" by accepting defeat, basically they have gone hiding. Don't try to portray them as saints

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529367787776487424

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547973276864958468
 
To be fair, Imran khan did come to the powers through the same General Bajwa that installed ouster of Nawaz Sharif in the middle of the term while weakened PMLN to make PTI look strong.

And it is same establishments that is still playing Game of Thrones. What surprises me is that PMLN is being gracious to accept the defeat when they don't have to just like Imran Khan didn't accept the results from 2013 throughout the years and instigated movements to derail the democratic process.

The question is why now. And that is good question. Why now?

That would still happen if Imran khan was in powers which he was not long ago with the same lobby, same main establishments and same mafias that robbed Pakistan blind into the brink of bankruptcy. SO what has changed other than face of the puppet?
 
You have a point here. Also I think the first statement of accepting results came from none other then Mariyum Nawaz. She was not happy that her chacha and cousin got everything she was still convicted, could not get her passport, her father could not return etc. Maybe it's more to do with internal politics and rift between the 2 families.
 
PTI should enforce general election without dissolving punjab and KPK assembly.

Elections in national assembly in 2022 while Punjab and KPK will complete their term and provincial election should be in 2023.

If zardari wants to continue in sindh for another let him
If he dissolves the assembly then election in Sindh in 2022
 

