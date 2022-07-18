PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 2,263
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The federal government never had legitimacy to begin with, it was clearly a product of regime change operation (by US and Pakistani establishment). The govt must resign and let the general election take place under Electronic Voting Machines.
All the NAB laws/amendments or bills that were passed under illegal PDM govt must be reversed.
The Punjab by-election also highlighted institutional level rigging as ECP was clearly biased and siding with PDM's mix-achaar political parties
The unprecedented voter turnout in by-elections showed that nation is angry over forceful ouster of PTI Imran Khan's government.
-- It is time for Supreme Courts to investigate the preparators/facilitators/abettors of regime change operation and release all the facts to the public.
Investigations of police brutality on Azadi March 25-26, May 2022, must place take place. 35,000 Tear Gas Shells were fired on innocent women/kids/elder who were just peacefully protesting the ouster of their genuinely elected PTI government.
All the NAB laws/amendments or bills that were passed under illegal PDM govt must be reversed.
The Punjab by-election also highlighted institutional level rigging as ECP was clearly biased and siding with PDM's mix-achaar political parties
The unprecedented voter turnout in by-elections showed that nation is angry over forceful ouster of PTI Imran Khan's government.
-- It is time for Supreme Courts to investigate the preparators/facilitators/abettors of regime change operation and release all the facts to the public.
Investigations of police brutality on Azadi March 25-26, May 2022, must place take place. 35,000 Tear Gas Shells were fired on innocent women/kids/elder who were just peacefully protesting the ouster of their genuinely elected PTI government.