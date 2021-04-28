What's new

PTI Ventilators not useful: Shibli refutes Fawad's claim

‘Homemade ventilators not useful’, Shibli refutes Fawad’s claim

There are 16 functions in ventilators but locally made has only four, says new sci-tech minister



ISLAMABAD:

Newly-appointed Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz has said locally produced ventilators are not useful and the country also lacked other resources including oxygen to deal with any emergency situation amid surging coronavirus cases.

His statement refuted the claims of his predecessor Fawad Chaudhry, who in a recent cabinet reshuffle, was made the information minister.

Fawad as science and technology minister had claimed that Pakistan had joined the ranks of those a few countries which are producing their own ventilators and added that a ventilator is a "complicated machine and not a lot of countries in the world have the capacity to make it".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1277188856958406656

“There are 16 functions in the ventilators but the ventilators being made at local level have only four,” he revealed after visiting the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad on Monday.

The minister said the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and private firms were manufacturing ventilators in the country.

Responding to a question regarding activating the Pakistan Steel Mills’ (PSM) Oxygen Plant, he said the ministry of industries and production is looking into the PSM Oxygen Plant and he has also spoken to the minister of industries and production in this regard.

However, he said that that the PSM Oxygen Plant might not be made operational immediately due to some problems.

About supporting India during worsening Covid-19 situation, Shibli said, “Pakistan will extend support to India as much it can. This is the issue of humanity and our sympathies are with India.”

In November last year, the then science and technology minister, Fawad, had said that Pakistan became self-sufficient in manufacturing Covid-19 related material thanks to the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians.

“The country lacked the medical equipment to fight the pandemic when the first phase of Covid-19 appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different,” the Radio Pakistan quoted the federal minister as saying.

https://tribune.com.pk/story/2296804/homemade-ventilators-not-useful-shibli-refutes-fawads-claim
 
Riz said:
Now brief us how famous dictator musharaf invented ventilators which he exchanged with US F-16s ?? At least they tried moron and inshallah one day we will have all 16 of its functions working
Click to expand...
Musharraf is not the subject matter, neither is he responsible for importing COVID from Iran and India.
 
BATMAN said:
Musharraf is not the subject matter, neither is he responsible for importing COVID from Iran and India.
Click to expand...
Well he is responsible for all the mishaps that is happening in Pakistan. And about covid from India, well he did try his level best to open up the borders thank god he left sooner otherwise we would have been in a state of covid just like India, because of that go-mutra variant. If he didn't gave NRO, we wouldn't have suffered 10 years of Zardari, Nawaz, if he didn't gave NRO we would have been financially, politically, diplomatically in a better state than we are right now. So yes he is will always bee the subject matter, if his boot lickers are offended by it then so be it, only a rare kind of pathetic breed are the worshippers of that sharabi ****.
 
Death Professor said:
Well he is responsible for all the mishaps that is happening in Pakistan. And about covid from India, well he did try his level best to open up the borders thank god he left sooner otherwise we would have been in a state of covid just like India, because of that go-mutra variant. If he didn't gave NRO, we wouldn't have suffered 10 years of Zardari, Nawaz, if he didn't gave NRO we would have been financially, politically, diplomatically in a better state than we are right now. So yes he is will always bee the subject matter, if his boot lickers are offended by it then so be it, only a rare kind of pathetic breed are the worshippers of that sharabi ****.
Click to expand...
Every one is responsible for all the things gone wrong under the rule of Iranian mafia.
 
Patriot forever

He is just nervous of stepping in as sience and technology minister after fawad chaudry. He was a fine science&technology minister. Anyways for dealing with covid use case scenario, a basic ventilator which we could assemble/manufacture in a short span of time was the need of hour at that time. Everyone knew it was a basic ventilator.
Fully functioning ventilator beds in Pakistan currently stands at around 7000 which is a considerable improvement over 1300 odd when we were first hit with covid.

The new ventilator looks more advanced than the basic one introduced earlier.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387431769725710340
 
Ventilators as a product and as a design are not complicated per se - but the technology base has to exist to support it. It is possible that a ventilator has 4 functions (again, not knowing the actual use case) that may be sufficient for 80% of uses and the other 8 are additional add-ons that may drive product cost and complexity up along with supply lines.
 
