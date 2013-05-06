What's new

PTI tortured Sr Journalist Quatrina Hosain

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

May 6, 2013
PTI tortured Quatrina Hosain at Wah Cantt
I slamabad: Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), commonly known as Insafiyans, have brutally terrorized and tortured senior journalist Quatrina Hosain and her team.

Quatrina Hosain talking to Saach.TV said We were attacked and mauled by PTI mob when I was trying to give peace to camera (PTC) of Ghulam Sarwars election rally in Wah Cantt.

She further said that they were invited by Ghulam Sarwar himself to cover the rally.

I was giving PTC when suddenly few people started abusing and blamed us of creating troubles, she added. We started moving towards our car but then a mob of round about fifty people surrounded us and started beating us. One of my team member was hit in his head.

The Insafiyans maltreatment continued for at least next eight minutes when Quatrina Hosain and her team were escorted to their car by some PTI workers.

We were moving towards our car but they kept following us. We reached to a nearby market it was around 10 pm. One of my cameraman was left inside the jalsa. We called the left out cameraman and he told that insafiyans had confiscated his camera, she told.

At that time PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar called me and said that he was waiting for us. I informed him about the incident. He felt sorry for the whole incident and requested me to come back. We turned out car back and recorded his interview, she continued.

She also told Saach.TV that all this horrible maltreatment by insafiyans have been captured on camera. I am going to play all this at 8 pm tonight. It will be unedited.

Saach.TVs whole team shows serious concern on this maltreatment of the senior journalist and her team by PTI supporters and demand the most strict action possible against those responsible.

Also, Saach.TV will be broadcasting the Quatrina Hosains show at Saach.TVs live stream tonight at 8 pm.
Leader

Leader

sad sad sad... but it was actually some supporters of PTI, the PTI jalsa organizers protected her get out of the trouble... she tweeted about.
 
A.Rafay

A.Rafay

This is sad incident, this must be investigated and if culprits are from PTI they should be punished.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

PTI is known for such traits.

The way PTI treat educated women is pathetic.

Marvi Memon was first victim, later daughter of Shireen Mazari and than some women were fondled in a rally, now this.
I see reflection of Indian behavior.

AdeelFaheem said:
@Aeronaut
Any comments ???
What else you expect other than refusal? This is not the first time!

uzair ramay said:
media is liar....traitors khud ksi ko black mail krain to theek koi maray to media ke azadi ko nuksan de ra ha...huh
I do not agree to your justification for the incidence.
PTI shall stop following Indian foot steps.
 
mr42O

mr42O

not PTI but some ppl in jalsa did that and who help to safe journalists ? PTI WORKERS.. kabhar puri diya karo.

So next big question is WHY THE HELL WOULD PTI SUPPORTER DO THAT ?

Quatrina &#8207;@QuatrinaHosain 15h
Hard to give details in tweets. Clarification: PTI supporters at jalsa attacked first. We were then rescued by other PTI workers

Quatrina Quatrina &#8207;@QuatrinaHosain 15h
I am writing these tweets in answer to a lot of qsts raised by fellow tweeters.
Quatrina Quatrina &#8207;@QuatrinaHosain 15h
These few PTI ppl formed human chain and led us to safety. I have told PTI leadership and they have apologised, as did Ghulam Sarwar

Quatrina Quatrina &#8207;@QuatrinaHosain 15h
We were followed by mob of 40-50 men. They started pushing, attacking us. Mob frenzy. Some PTI workers saw us trying to protect ourselves.
 
uzair ramay

uzair ramay

u r rite this incident is bad ....beating someone is not going to solve any problem but we all know that media is spreading false news and they are paid dogs....
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

No one was punished for humiliating Marvi Memon and daughter of Dr. Shireen Mazari... Why some one will be punished now?
Because... Qatrina is a journalist?

This was not the first time and nor will be the last.
 
mr42O

mr42O

lol are u real ??? how u start punshing ppl for comments made on nett... get real....

i am abusing u lets punish me here on pdf.... i will be banned and will register with anoth name.... how u know its me or some one else predending to be me ??? lagda hee nawa nawa lagwaya hee internett

BATMAN said:
No one was punished for humiliating Marvi Memon and daughter of Dr. Shireen Mazari... Why some one will be punished now?
Because... Qatrina is a journalist?

This was not the first time and nor will be the last.
RuheTag

RuheTag

Maybe if it reaches to IK, he may say,,

koi baat nahien,, aisay kamoon mien maar parti rehti hai... mujhay bhi aik dafa Jamiat ke larkoon ne kafi mara tha, uske baud mein jamiat waloon ke kareeb kabhi nahein gaya... aap bhi PTI se dor hi rahien..
 

