PTI to nominate MPA Sibtain for Speaker PA

News desk
July 28, 2022

1659035724194.png


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sibtain Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate its MPA and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan for the slot of speaker of the assembly, replacing Parvez Elahi.

According to sources, the decision has been made by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has also been conveyed to the newly elected CM Punjab Parvez Elahi, who remained the last speaker of the assembly.

“The two made consultation on the names during the meeting at Bani Gala today and agreed on the name of Sibtain Khan,” they said.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also decided to move no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. Sources say that the names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered for the position of PA deputy speaker slot.

It was also reported that several names were being considered for the position of Punjab Assembly speaker including Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi and Usman Buzdar. —INP




25-member Punjab cabinet likely in first phase​


News desk
July 28, 2022

The Punjab cabinet to be formed with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the provincial chief minister will initially consist of 25 members, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Names of Raja Basharat, Usman Buzdar, Yasmin Rashid, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shahabuddin Seharr, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimur Bhatti, Faisal Cheema, Rafaqat Gilani, Murad Raas, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Ali Afzal Sahi, Zain Qureshi, Aslam Iqbal, Rana Shehbaz, Saifuddin Khosa, Raja Humayun Yasir and Rashid Hafeez are under consideration for different ministerial portfolios.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to visit Lahore Thursday for consultations regarding government formation in Punjab.

According to PTI sources, Imran Khan will meet the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi as he reaches Lahore on Thursday. He will be briefed on the matter of government formation in Punjab and will also take important decisions in this regard, said sources.

In his meetings with Pervaiz Elahi and other leaders, Imran Khan will also discuss the performance road map of the Punjab government.
 
PTI's Sibtain Khan elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

  • Defeats PML-N's Saif ul Malook Khokhar
BR

62e40846617bd.jpg


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sibtain Khan was elected Speaker Punjab Assembly on Friday after his predecessor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi became the chief minister.

Sibtain Khan received 185 votes. He was up against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Saif ul Malook Khokhar, who received 175 votes.

Out of the 364 votes cast, four were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai.

Before the voting began, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu objected to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it.

Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed.

Earlier, Sibtain had told the media that the PML-N would not create any trouble for him during the speaker's election, claiming that he would win the contest “effortlessly”.

No-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari after his ties deteriorated with the ruling PTI.

“I’ve moved No Confidence Motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in Punjab Assembly Today,” former provincial law minister and PTI’s parliamentary leader Raja Basharat announced in a Twitter post.
 

