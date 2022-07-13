PTI threaten to Hold protest outside ISI sector HQs and (GHQ if needed)

You better! Time to call a spade a spade, Unelected generals should properly read what is on their job descriptions, You have no authority to dictate the course of the country, they 'neutrals' already split the country in half in 1971, lost siachen glacier, Kargil and gave birth the likes of Bhutto and Sharif dynasties and the MQM mob, latter which they forced down Karachites throats.. turning city of lights to a city of slums.. like the rest of the country by allowing their spawns to take turns plundering the country. It is time they stay put inside their barracks, they have no business meeting with foreign dignitaries that's the civilian governments job. Your job is being merely watchmen, not to open back doors for foreign powers to sabotage your employers and compromise the sovereignty of the state, which You swore to protect. TRAITORS!