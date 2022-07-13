What's new

PTI threaten to Hold protest outside ISI sector HQs and (GHQ if needed)

Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,353
-16
4,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First Election without Establishment support aur inki phat kay halaq main aachuki hay...Burger Party.
Learns from PMLN how they win NA 75 daska elections in PTI tenur defeating established rigging by district officers by overwhelming public support and not whinning like PTI atm.
 
Last edited:
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,298
3
3,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
You better! Time to call a spade a spade, Unelected generals should properly read what is on their job descriptions, You have no authority to dictate the course of the country, they 'neutrals' already split the country in half in 1971, lost siachen glacier, Kargil and gave birth the likes of Bhutto and Sharif dynasties and the MQM mob, latter which they forced down Karachites throats.. turning city of lights to a city of slums.. like the rest of the country by allowing their spawns to take turns plundering the country. It is time they stay put inside their barracks, they have no business meeting with foreign dignitaries that's the civilian governments job. Your job is being merely watchmen, not to open back doors for foreign powers to sabotage your employers and compromise the sovereignty of the state, which You swore to protect. TRAITORS!
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,869
8
14,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pehli dafa Takkar kay log Milay haeen.

Army Generals are frozen in time and living under a rock.

These BA pass/fail Generals are generally not competent, qualified and intelligent enough to run civilian govts, running the business of the country is not their business.

The sooner they learn it the better.
 
Last edited:
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,704
-26
11,955
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dual Wielder said:
You better! Time to call a spade a spade, Unelected generals should properly read what is on their job descriptions, You have no authority to dictate the course of the country, they 'neutrals' already split the country in half in 1971, lost siachen glacier, Kargil and gave birth the likes Bhutto and Sharif dynasties and MQM mob, latter which they forced down Karachites throats.. turning city of lights to a city of slums.. like the rest of the country by allowing their spawns to take turns plundering the country. It is time they stay put inside their barracks, they have no business meeting with foreign dignitaries that's the civilian governments job.
Click to expand...
BIG TRAAAIITOOOOORRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
733
-2
2,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N.Siddiqui said:
Pehli dafa Takkar kay log Milay haeen.

Generals are frozen in time and living under a rock.

These BA pass/fail Generals are generally not competent, qualified and intelligent enough to run civilian govts, running the business of the country is not their business.

The sooner they learn it the better.
Click to expand...
They would never learn
Public have to teach them

They're still stuck on November appointment and will do anything to stretch this government till November

 
Invictus01

Invictus01

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2021
97
0
231
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tameem said:
First Election without Establishment support aur inki phat kay halaq main aachuki hay...Burger Party.
Learns from PMLN how they win NA 75 daska elections in PTI tenur defeating established rigging by district officers by overwhelming public support and not whinning like PTI atm.
Click to expand...

Another Patwari spotted
You guys have brains the size of a pea
Perhaps a baboon has a higher IQ then you lot
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,869
8
14,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pehli dafa Takkar key log milay haeen...Imran Riaz Khan.

DG ISPR: Pehlay hi aik Khan tha, ye aur aik Khan Kahan sey agaya.

 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
781
0
571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Unless Pakistanis Patriots are willing to DIE nothing will change, the sleepy lazy unconscious awaam deserves the chor hakoomat
 
Last edited:
Sage

Sage

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
2,356
1
2,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Guys, try to understand ...this is Shireen Mizari...who is like PTI ka Fazlur Rehman...She hasn't done anything that can bring her into limelight...Imran will never tweet like this ...he himself has been in cahoot with X and Y...many toms, dicks and harrys will try to imitate Imran Riaz ....but none can be like him....a true citizen of Pakistan.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,869
8
14,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
They would never learn
Public have to teach them

They're still stuck on November appointment and will do anything to stretch this government till November
Click to expand...


Yes these braindead narcissists, megalomaniac and egocentric Generals are learning it the hard way. You know bullies are cowards.

Scared the living daylights out of them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)

