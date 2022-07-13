PTI threaten to Hold protest outside ISI sector HQs and (GHQ if needed)

Acetic Acid
FULL MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 733
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
PTI is waiting for elections.i hope they stick to their word!!
that would be amazing and hopefully free us from alpha mafia!
BIG TRAAAIITOOOOORRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!You better! Time to call a spade a spade, Unelected generals should properly read what is on their job descriptions, You have no authority to dictate the course of the country, they 'neutrals' already split the country in half in 1971, lost siachen glacier, Kargil and gave birth the likes Bhutto and Sharif dynasties and MQM mob, latter which they forced down Karachites throats.. turning city of lights to a city of slums.. like the rest of the country by allowing their spawns to take turns plundering the country. It is time they stay put inside their barracks, they have no business meeting with foreign dignitaries that's the civilian governments job.
imrandos YOUTHIAS can only BARK.
Nothing less Nothing More
They would never learnPehli dafa Takkar kay log Milay haeen.
Generals are frozen in time and living under a rock.
These BA pass/fail Generals are generally not competent, qualified and intelligent enough to run civilian govts, running the business of the country is not their business.
The sooner they learn it the better.
New Recruit
First Election without Establishment support aur inki phat kay halaq main aachuki hay...Burger Party.
Learns from PMLN how they win NA 75 daska elections in PTI tenur defeating established rigging by district officers by overwhelming public support and not whinning like PTI atm.
They would never learn
Public have to teach them
They're still stuck on November appointment and will do anything to stretch this government till November