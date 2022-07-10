What's new

PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal 'apologise', 'express remorse'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,207
16
24,900
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1657479609740.png

  • Family who heckled Ahsan Iqbal visits his residence to offer apologies.
  • Minister says he had already decided to not take legal action against them.
  • "We must not turn the right to disagree with each other into hatred and must maintain mutual respect," says Iqbal.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the family of PTI supporters who had heckled him two days prior has "apologised" and "expressed remorse and embarrassment".

In a tweet accompanying a photo with the family who had visited him at his residence, the minister wrote: "The family involved in the incident came to Narowal and apologised for their actions in our meeting and expressed remorse and embarrassment."

Related items​


Iqbal said that he had already announced he "won't be taking legal action against them".

"We are all Pakistanis. We must not turn the right to disagree with each other into hatred and must maintain mutual respect," he added.


Iqbal was heckled by a group of PTI supporters on Friday at a fast food restaurant where he had apparently gone for dinner.

The video of the incident showed people hurling abuses at the minister and quickly went viral on social media.

Later on, taking to Twitter, Iqbal wrote: “Today, a family — who apparently considered themselves elites and supported PTI — clashed with me.”

“Instead of holding a dialogue with me they started chanting slogans,” he wrote, adding that as a counter-attack, other people present at the restaurant also started chanting slogans against the PTI.

Criticising the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for "instilling hatred" among people, Iqbal wrote: “Just like their ignorant and lunatic leader, his supporters are following suit.”

Retweeting a condemnation tweet, the planning minister further said: “These people, who claim to be literate, are actually ignorant and fascist just like the followers of Hitler."

“We are neither going to get intimidated by them nor will we surrender because of them,” he wrote, adding that such people are "proof of PTI's mental bankruptcy”.

“Imran [Khan] is polarising the society at the behest of illicit funders,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546131748190552064

Many Twitterati condemned the incident and called it a manifestation of the growing intolerance in Pakistani politics.
www.geo.tv

PTI supporters who heckled Ahsan Iqbal 'apologise', 'express remorse'

Planning minister says that he had already announced he won't be taking legal action against them
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
O

Olyumpus81

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 11, 2022
3
0
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Imran Khan said:
یہ کیا پھدو لگا رکھا ہے ؟ یہ تو وہ ہے ہی نہیں بھائی

which one is that lady in pic ?

View attachment 860587

View attachment 860588

View attachment 860589
Click to expand...

Imran Khan said:
View attachment 860590

sorry to say you need glasses sir she is not that lady


show me this lady in video please sir
Click to expand...
@Imran Khan andha bhi hai lagta hai @Asimzranger

tujhe comments parhnay ka showk hai tou yeh parh: 🤣

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545545848938979334

FXLhwdgWYAU1Idh


Husband was apologizing in original video also. They must have got real hard schooling at home 🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 6, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Video shows Ahsan Iqbal heckled in restaurant by PTI supporters
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
140
Views
2K
Olyumpus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure
Replies
6
Views
192
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Ex-NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal threatened to chop me into pieces’
Replies
5
Views
202
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N TO CONTEST NEXT ELECTION IN SINDH ACTIVELY, SAYS AHSAN IQBAL
Replies
5
Views
448
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
1K
HttpError
HttpError

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom